The Brazilian Amazon’s biggest city on Monday ordered schools closed and suspended public transportation amid a wave of vandalism and violence that has followed the death of an alleged leader of a drug trafficking ring in a shootout with police.
Dozens of buses, public buildings, banks and personal vehicles in Manaus were targeted by a drug trafficking organization as retribution for the killing, the Amazonas State Government said.
Twenty-one vehicles were burned, and Amazonas Governor Wilson Lima on Sunday requested deployment of the national guard.
Photo: AFP
The violence also hampered the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Officials in Manaus, where a more contagious variant of the virus emerged last year, closed its vaccine sites for fear of attacks.
They expressed hope that shots could resume yesterday.
At noon, the bus service was gradually restored, but officials said it would halt again at nightfall.
Amazonas Secretary of Security Louismar Bonates said the attacks were ordered from prison in response to the death of alleged trafficker Erick Batista Costa, known as “Dadinho.”
He was killed by the police during a confrontation on Saturday night during an operation in the Redencao neighborhood, local authorities said.
In broad daylight on Sunday, assailants threw gasoline bombs at bus stations and banks, and also burned tires, television reports showed.
Fearing attacks, shopkeepers shut their stores.
Aboard speedboats, criminals shot at the entrance of a police station near the port of Manaus, the newspaper O Globo reported, adding that one attacker disembarked and threw a grenade, but it did not detonate.
There were no reports of injuries.
As of press time, 29 people suspected of carrying out the attacks have been arrested, the Amazonas security secretariat said, adding that 27 had directly participated in the violence and the other two were involved in planning the attacks.
