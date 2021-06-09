US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday said that she had “robust” talks with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on fighting corruption to deter immigration from Central America and bluntly warned migrants not come to the US.
Since US President Joe Biden took office in January, the number of migrants taken into custody per month at the US-Mexico border has risen to the highest levels in 20 years
“Do not come. Do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our borders,” Harris said at a news conference alongside Giammattei. “If you come to our border, you will be turned back.”
Photo: AFP
Harris also said a US anti-corruption task force would work with local prosecutors to punish corrupt actors in the region.
The Biden administration has identified corruption as an underlying cause of the poverty and violence driving record numbers of Central Americans to go to the US.
The corruption task force has been previously floated, but Harris gave more details, saying it would combine resources from the US departments of justice, state and treasury.
In the build-up to Harris’ visit to Guatemala, her first official overseas trip, differences of opinion emerged about the fight against graft, with corruption fighters feted by Washington being criticized by Giammattei.
“We had a robust, candid and thorough conversation,” Harris said after a three-hour meeting with Giammattei, who said they had discussed US concerns about developments in Guatemala.
“The president and I discussed the importance of anti-corruption and the importance of an independent judiciary,” Harris said.
Washington has criticized the removal of a senior judge from Guatemala’s top court, in what Giammattei has argued was a legitimate process.
Giammattei defended his own record in fighting malfeasance, saying he had not been accused of wrongdoing and saying graft was not only a problem faced by politicians.
The fight against drug trafficking needed to be an integral part of tackling corruption, he said.
On the immigration front he announced a new processing center for migrants sent back from Mexico and the US, which could increase capacity. He said the focus of the two countries should be on creating prosperity.
Most Guatemalan migrants leave because of poverty, and come from a few rural municipalities, he said.
Harris responded to Republican criticism against her for not visiting the US-Mexico border and the administration for ignoring what they say is a crisis there.
She said she was working on the ground in Guatemala.
“I’m just focused on that kind of work as opposed to grand gestures,” she said.
She also took flak from fellow Democrats like US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who wrote on Twitter she was disappointed by Harris’s message to migrants.
“Seeking asylum at any US border is a 100% legal method of arrival,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.
She said the US has contributed to regime change and destabilization in Latin America for decades.
“We can’t help set someone’s house on fire and then blame them for fleeing,” she wrote.
The Biden administration on Monday also unveiled details of another task force of prosecutors to combat human smuggling in Central America and Mexico.
US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement at the Joint Task Force Alpha would marshal justice department and homeland security resources against “the most prolific and dangerous” human smuggling and trafficking groups in the region.
Harris also met civil society leaders and entrepreneurs in Guatemala.
The White House announced a US$7.5 million commitment through the US Agency for International Development to support entrepreneurs in Guatemala, as well as millions more in investments in affordable housing, agribusinesses and loans to small businesses.
Harris said the US would supply 500,000 COVID-19 doses to Guatemala, in addition to the US$26 million it has given the country to fight the pandemic.
