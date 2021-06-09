Thailand has started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign amid concerns over the supply of doses, which are mainly being produced locally by a royal-owned company that has no prior experience of making vaccines.
Thailand aims to vaccinate 70 percent of its population before the end of the year and it is relying primarily on AstraZeneca doses produced by Siam Bioscience, a company owned by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
The company is also due to supply vaccines to eight other nations in the region.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The Thai government, which is struggling to contain the nation’s worst outbreak since the pandemic began, has faced growing criticism for being too dependent on one supplier and for a sluggish vaccine rollout.
As of Saturday, about 4 percent of the population had received at least one vaccine dose.
On Monday morning, 986 vaccination centers were opened across the nation and 143,000 people were vaccinated within two hours, officials said, mostly older people and people with underlying health conditions.
“The government will ensure that everyone is vaccinated,” Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, said on national television.
Frustration over the speed of the rollout has grown as new, more infectious variants have spread in prisons, factories and densely populated areas of Bangkok. While Thailand had recorded fewer than 29,000 cases by the start of April, its cumulative caseload has since risen to 179,886.
The Thai government has stopped short of imposing a full lockdown, but has shut schools and encouraged people to work from home where possible.
Anucha Apisarnthanarak, head of the infectious diseases division at Thammasat University, said that the nation’s vaccination target was ambitious and would be difficult to achieve by the end of the year.
It could take between nine and 18 months to vaccinate 50 million people, he said, “depending on how quickly they run the program and how aggressively they do it.”
Including private hospitals in the rollout could reduce that time, he added.
Officials plan to administer 6 million doses this month, including some Chinese-made Sinovac doses, but concerns over supplies grew last week after several hospitals postponed appointments, stating that they did not have enough vaccine doses.
One hospital group said the delay would affect 40,000 people.
The Philippines also confirmed to Reuters that delivery of the first batches of a promised 17 million doses of vaccine had been delayed by several weeks and reduced in size.
It is not clear to what extent other nations in the region might be affected.
Malaysian Director-General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Monday that the nation’s vaccination plan was still on schedule.
Indonesian Ministry of Health vaccine spokesperson Siti Nadia Tarmizi said that no information on the delivery schedule was available.
Siam Bioscience did not respond to a request for comment.
STRANGLED TO DEATH: Kim Kyung-yup is accused of killing a 20-year-old waitress and sex worker in Shanghai in 2009, but says his former girlfriend was responsible New Zealand’s top court yesterday left open the possibility that a man could be extradited to China to face murder charges in a landmark case that has big diplomatic implications. It remains uncertain whether the extradition of Kim Kyung-yup will proceed in a case that has already dragged on for more than a decade. The dispute hinges on whether New Zealand can be assured that Kim would get a fair trial if he is sent to China and would not be tortured. New Zealand does not have an extradition treaty with China. The New Zealand Supreme Court yesterday did not make a final
‘RISK OF DISRUPTION’: Ho Chi Minh City asked officials in Dong Nai Province to make its virus-control plan more favorable for workers and the transportation of goods Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday called on local governments to ease overly strict pandemic prevention measures that affect production and business activity, and prevent the nation from achieving its dual goals of fighting the virus and developing the economy. Vietnam is battling its worst COVID-19 outbreak, with about 5,500 cases reported in 39 of 63 provinces and cities since April last year. Several centers, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, have put social distancing measures in place to curtail the virus, while others have imposed controls on returnees from affected areas, Chinh said in a statement. “Some locations,
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to pledge an additional US$800 million to the WHO’s COVAX program, which provides COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need, the Mainichi Shimbun reported yesterday. Japan has already pledged US$200 million to COVAX, and the country is expected to announce donations of vaccine doses to the program, the newspaper said without citing a source. Suga was to serve as host for an online COVAX summit yesterday, which was to be attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris, philanthropist Bill Gates and representatives from G7 nations. The summit is intended to fill a US$1.7 billion funding gap, and
Hong Kongers are seeking innovative ways to commemorate the victims of China’s Tiananmen Square Massacre after authorities banned an annual vigil and vowed to stamp out any protests on the anniversary today. Discussion of tanks and troops quelling democracy protesters in Beijing on June 4, 1989, is all but forbidden in mainland China and there is heavy censorship of the images from the crackdown so well known in the rest of the world. However, in Hong Kong the date has been remembered with huge candlelight vigils in Victoria Park for the past three decades. Last year’s vigil was banned for the first time