Modi does vaccination U-turn after criticism

HUGE CHALLENGE: The Indian prime minister said all people above the age of 18 would be vaccinated for free from June 21, vowing to speed up the inoculation drive

Bloomberg





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced free vaccinations for all adults in a move prompted by criticism of his administration’s handling of the nation’s deadly second COVID-19 wave and a botched immunization rollout.

In a half-hour address on national TV, Modi said all Indians above the age of 18 would be vaccinated for free starting on June 21, vowing to speed up the inoculation drive.

His administration would also procure vaccine shots for the individual states, reversing an earlier policy of asking them to compete for supplies for certain age categories.

Modi’s speech came against the backdrop of a near breakdown in health infrastructure over the past two months, with major Indian cities running out of oxygen and hospitals flooded with patients, as crematoriums struggled to keep pace with the number of those who had died from COVID-19.

His government’s popularity rating has fallen from 75 percent in 2019 to 51 percent this year, according a LocalCircles survey released on May 29, in one of the first indications that Modi’s enduring popularity with voters might be fading.

The South Asian nation faces the challenge of vaccinating its large adult population as it emerges from a devastating second wave, with a critical shortage of inoculations leading some centers to close down as the nation struggled to ramp up domestic production and procure doses internationally.

The nation’s top court criticized the government’s vaccine policy as “arbitrary and irrational.”

The move to centralize vaccine procurement would come as a relief to Indian states that are strapped for funds. The federal government in April suddenly made states responsible for inoculating adults and since they had not budgeted for the shots, they were staring at a huge additional expense, estimated at between US$5 billion to US$7 billion.

Modi also announced the extension of a free grain program for about 800 million poor until November.

“It is a good step, however continuing with a 25 percent quota for paid vaccines through private hospitals remains inequitable,” said Partha Mukhopadhyay, a senior fellow at the New Delhi-based Centre for Policy Research.

“What worries me about this is the underlying philosophy of the government, which seems to treat vaccines as private commodity, which no other country in the world is doing,” he said.

India has administrated 232 million doses since the start of the world’s biggest vaccination drive that began on Jan. 16, with 3.4 percent of the population fully immunized. At that pace, it would take another 22 months to cover 75 percent of the population, according to the Bloomberg Vaccination Tracker.

While the Indian government gives free vaccines to those aged over 45 and frontline workers, state governments and private hospitals have until now been left to inoculate people aged between 18 and 45 for a fee.

The Indian government has said more than 2 billion doses would be available by December — enough to vaccinate the adult population — but there is no indication the main vaccine manufacturers in India would be able to ramp up production to meet that goal, nor whether India would be able to purchase doses from overseas to make up the shortfall.

The move shows that the government is taking steps to correct its immunization policy, said Chandrakant Lahariya, a New Delhi-based epidemiologist and expert on public policy and health systems.

“However, it doesn’t address the issue of supply — the other part of the vaccination drive,” Lahariya said.

Modi last addressed the nation on April 20, when he urged states to avoid lockdowns even as the nation was heading toward record daily infections of more than 414,000.

Soaring new cases and a spike in daily deaths forced both India’s financial and political capitals to impose restrictions on movement, as citizens took to social media in a desperate search for oxygen and life-saving medicines.

The wave has been steadily declining since its peak on May 7, and New Delhi and Mumbai have began to ease their lockdowns.

India yesterday reported 86,498 new COVID-19 infections and 2,123 deaths.