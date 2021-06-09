A top WHO official on Monday estimated that COVID-19 vaccination coverage of at least 80 percent is needed to significantly lower the risk that “imported” coronavirus cases like those linked to new variants could spawn a cluster or a wider outbreak.
WHO Health Emergencies Programme executive director Michael Ryan told a news conference that ultimately “high levels of vaccination coverage are the way out of this pandemic.”
Many rich nations have been moving to vaccinate teenagers and children — who have lower risk of more dangerous cases of COVID-19 than older people — even as those same nations face pressure to share vaccines with poorer ones that lack them.
Photo: AP
The UK, which has vastly reduced its number of cases thanks to an aggressive vaccination campaign, has seen a recent uptick in cases attributed largely to the Delta variant that originally appeared in India — a former British colony.
Ryan said that data was not fully clear about the what percentage of vaccination coverage was necessary to fully have an impact on transmission.
“But ... it’s certainly north of 80 percent coverage to be in a position where you could be significantly affecting the risk of an imported case potentially generating secondary cases, or causing a cluster or an outbreak,” he said. “So it does require quite high levels of vaccination, particularly in the context of more transmissible variants, to be on the safe side.”
WHO technical lead on COVID-19 response Maria Van Kerkhove said that the Delta variant is spreading in more than 60 nations, and is more transmissible than the Alpha variant, which first emerged in the UK.
She cited “worrying trends of increased transmissibility, increased social mixing, relaxing of public health and social measures, and uneven and inequitable vaccine distribution around the world.”
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on leaders of the G7 to help the UN-backed vaccination program against COVID-19 to boost access to vaccine doses in the developing world.
With G7 leaders set to meet in the UK later this week, Tedros said they could help meet his target that at least 10 percent of the population in every nation is vaccinated by the end of September, and 30 percent by the end of the year.
“To reach these targets, we need an additional 250 million doses by September, and we need hundreds of million doses just in June and July,” Tedros said, alluding to the summit involving the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US.
“These seven nations have the power to meet these targets. I’m calling on the G7 not just to commit to sharing those, but to commit to sharing them in June and July,” he said.
At a time of continued tight supply of vaccines, Tedros also called on manufacturers to give the “first right of refusal” on new vaccine volumes to the UN-backed COVAX program, or to commit half of their volumes to COVAX this year.
He warned of a “two-track pandemic,” with mortality among older age groups declining in nations with higher vaccination rates, even as rates have risen in the Americas, Africa and the western Pacific region.
STRANGLED TO DEATH: Kim Kyung-yup is accused of killing a 20-year-old waitress and sex worker in Shanghai in 2009, but says his former girlfriend was responsible New Zealand’s top court yesterday left open the possibility that a man could be extradited to China to face murder charges in a landmark case that has big diplomatic implications. It remains uncertain whether the extradition of Kim Kyung-yup will proceed in a case that has already dragged on for more than a decade. The dispute hinges on whether New Zealand can be assured that Kim would get a fair trial if he is sent to China and would not be tortured. New Zealand does not have an extradition treaty with China. The New Zealand Supreme Court yesterday did not make a final
‘RISK OF DISRUPTION’: Ho Chi Minh City asked officials in Dong Nai Province to make its virus-control plan more favorable for workers and the transportation of goods Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday called on local governments to ease overly strict pandemic prevention measures that affect production and business activity, and prevent the nation from achieving its dual goals of fighting the virus and developing the economy. Vietnam is battling its worst COVID-19 outbreak, with about 5,500 cases reported in 39 of 63 provinces and cities since April last year. Several centers, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, have put social distancing measures in place to curtail the virus, while others have imposed controls on returnees from affected areas, Chinh said in a statement. “Some locations,
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to pledge an additional US$800 million to the WHO’s COVAX program, which provides COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need, the Mainichi Shimbun reported yesterday. Japan has already pledged US$200 million to COVAX, and the country is expected to announce donations of vaccine doses to the program, the newspaper said without citing a source. Suga was to serve as host for an online COVAX summit yesterday, which was to be attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris, philanthropist Bill Gates and representatives from G7 nations. The summit is intended to fill a US$1.7 billion funding gap, and
Hong Kongers are seeking innovative ways to commemorate the victims of China’s Tiananmen Square Massacre after authorities banned an annual vigil and vowed to stamp out any protests on the anniversary today. Discussion of tanks and troops quelling democracy protesters in Beijing on June 4, 1989, is all but forbidden in mainland China and there is heavy censorship of the images from the crackdown so well known in the rest of the world. However, in Hong Kong the date has been remembered with huge candlelight vigils in Victoria Park for the past three decades. Last year’s vigil was banned for the first time