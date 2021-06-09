Vaccinations lower variant risks

URGENT NEED: The WHO director-general called on leaders of the G7 to help the UN-backed vaccination program to boost access to doses in the developing world

AP, GENEVA, Switzerland





A top WHO official on Monday estimated that COVID-19 vaccination coverage of at least 80 percent is needed to significantly lower the risk that “imported” coronavirus cases like those linked to new variants could spawn a cluster or a wider outbreak.

WHO Health Emergencies Programme executive director Michael Ryan told a news conference that ultimately “high levels of vaccination coverage are the way out of this pandemic.”

Many rich nations have been moving to vaccinate teenagers and children — who have lower risk of more dangerous cases of COVID-19 than older people — even as those same nations face pressure to share vaccines with poorer ones that lack them.

WHO Health Emergencies Programme executive director Michael Ryan speaks at a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on Feb. 5 last year. Photo: AP

The UK, which has vastly reduced its number of cases thanks to an aggressive vaccination campaign, has seen a recent uptick in cases attributed largely to the Delta variant that originally appeared in India — a former British colony.

Ryan said that data was not fully clear about the what percentage of vaccination coverage was necessary to fully have an impact on transmission.

“But ... it’s certainly north of 80 percent coverage to be in a position where you could be significantly affecting the risk of an imported case potentially generating secondary cases, or causing a cluster or an outbreak,” he said. “So it does require quite high levels of vaccination, particularly in the context of more transmissible variants, to be on the safe side.”

WHO technical lead on COVID-19 response Maria Van Kerkhove said that the Delta variant is spreading in more than 60 nations, and is more transmissible than the Alpha variant, which first emerged in the UK.

She cited “worrying trends of increased transmissibility, increased social mixing, relaxing of public health and social measures, and uneven and inequitable vaccine distribution around the world.”

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on leaders of the G7 to help the UN-backed vaccination program against COVID-19 to boost access to vaccine doses in the developing world.

With G7 leaders set to meet in the UK later this week, Tedros said they could help meet his target that at least 10 percent of the population in every nation is vaccinated by the end of September, and 30 percent by the end of the year.

“To reach these targets, we need an additional 250 million doses by September, and we need hundreds of million doses just in June and July,” Tedros said, alluding to the summit involving the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US.

“These seven nations have the power to meet these targets. I’m calling on the G7 not just to commit to sharing those, but to commit to sharing them in June and July,” he said.

At a time of continued tight supply of vaccines, Tedros also called on manufacturers to give the “first right of refusal” on new vaccine volumes to the UN-backed COVAX program, or to commit half of their volumes to COVAX this year.

He warned of a “two-track pandemic,” with mortality among older age groups declining in nations with higher vaccination rates, even as rates have risen in the Americas, Africa and the western Pacific region.