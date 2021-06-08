Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Sunday announced the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana — named after Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his late mother — in a moment of joy capping a year of increasingly strained ties between the couple and the British royal family.
The baby, who is eighth in line to the throne, was born healthy on Friday in Santa Barbara, California, and is with Meghan at the couple’s home in the area.
“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, the Princess of Wales,” Harry and Meghan said in a statement.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz [3.5kg]. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home,” the statement said of the couple’s second child.
Shortly after the announcement, a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said that the queen and the British royal family had been informed and were “delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”
Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, also sent their congratulations.
“Wishing them all well at this special time,” Charles wrote on Twitter, while William and his wife, Kate Middleton, tweeted: “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also sent the couple his congratulations.
Celebrities welcomed the news, with comedian Ellen DeGeneres, a friend of the couple, writing: “Congratulations Meghan, Harry and Archie. Welcome to the world Lilibet! I am more than a Lilibet excited to meet you.”
The couple live in the US following their decision to quit frontline royal duties early last year.
A message on their Archewell Foundation Web site said they were on parental leave, and added that any gifts could be sent as donations to four chosen charities: Girls Inc, Harvest Home, CAMFED and the Myna Mahila Foundation.
Harry and Meghan in March sat for a bombshell interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, triggering the royal family’s biggest crisis since Harry’s mother died in a car crash in 1997.
During the two-hour sit-down Harry and Meghan said racism had played a part in them quitting Britain.
Meghan, a former actress, also told Winfrey that she was “naively” unprepared for life as a royal and had contemplated suicide while pregnant with her first child Archie, now two.
However, Lili’s arrival struck a sweeter note after a painful, public period of their lives.
“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” Harry and Meghan said. “Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”
STRANGLED TO DEATH: Kim Kyung-yup is accused of killing a 20-year-old waitress and sex worker in Shanghai in 2009, but says his former girlfriend was responsible New Zealand’s top court yesterday left open the possibility that a man could be extradited to China to face murder charges in a landmark case that has big diplomatic implications. It remains uncertain whether the extradition of Kim Kyung-yup will proceed in a case that has already dragged on for more than a decade. The dispute hinges on whether New Zealand can be assured that Kim would get a fair trial if he is sent to China and would not be tortured. New Zealand does not have an extradition treaty with China. The New Zealand Supreme Court yesterday did not make a final
‘RISK OF DISRUPTION’: Ho Chi Minh City asked officials in Dong Nai Province to make its virus-control plan more favorable for workers and the transportation of goods Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday called on local governments to ease overly strict pandemic prevention measures that affect production and business activity, and prevent the nation from achieving its dual goals of fighting the virus and developing the economy. Vietnam is battling its worst COVID-19 outbreak, with about 5,500 cases reported in 39 of 63 provinces and cities since April last year. Several centers, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, have put social distancing measures in place to curtail the virus, while others have imposed controls on returnees from affected areas, Chinh said in a statement. “Some locations,
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to pledge an additional US$800 million to the WHO’s COVAX program, which provides COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need, the Mainichi Shimbun reported yesterday. Japan has already pledged US$200 million to COVAX, and the country is expected to announce donations of vaccine doses to the program, the newspaper said without citing a source. Suga was to serve as host for an online COVAX summit yesterday, which was to be attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris, philanthropist Bill Gates and representatives from G7 nations. The summit is intended to fill a US$1.7 billion funding gap, and
Hong Kongers are seeking innovative ways to commemorate the victims of China’s Tiananmen Square Massacre after authorities banned an annual vigil and vowed to stamp out any protests on the anniversary today. Discussion of tanks and troops quelling democracy protesters in Beijing on June 4, 1989, is all but forbidden in mainland China and there is heavy censorship of the images from the crackdown so well known in the rest of the world. However, in Hong Kong the date has been remembered with huge candlelight vigils in Victoria Park for the past three decades. Last year’s vigil was banned for the first time