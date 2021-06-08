Fujimori edges ahead in Peru’s presidential vote

CLIFFHANGER: An exit poll at 7pm showed Keiko Fujimori in front with 50.3 percent, but three hours later Pedro Castillo was in the lead with 50.2 percent

AFP, LIMA





Right-wing populist Keiko Fujimori on Sunday held a narrow lead over radical leftist Pedro Castillo following a partial vote count in Peru’s presidential election.

With 52.9 percent of the vote counted after 42 percent of polling stations were tallied, Fujimori edged ahead in a seesaw battle for the presidency after Ipsos pollsters declared a “statistical draw” following an earlier exit poll and quick count.

Peru’s new leader would need to tackle a country in crisis, suffering from recession and with the worst COVID-19 fatality rate in the world after recording 186,511 deaths among its 33 million people.

Peruvians would also look to the winner to end years of political turbulence after four presidents in the last three years, and with seven of the past 10 of the country’s leaders either having been convicted of or investigated for corruption.

Piero Corvetto, head of the Peruvian National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE), said that many polling stations from rural areas — Castillo’s stronghold — had yet to be tallied.

“They haven’t counted our votes yet,” Castillo told supporters in Tacabamba, in the northern Cajamarca region where he lives.

An exit poll by Ipsos after voting ended at 7pm showed Fujimori just ahead with 50.3 percent, sparking protests from Castillo supporters outside the ONPE offices in the capital, Lima.

However, three hours later the pollsters released a quick count that showed Castillo in front with 50.2 percent, bringing scenes of joy and celebrations to the northern Cajamarca region.

Castillo, 51, had earlier urged his supporters to “stay calm.”

“Seeing how small the gap is, it is essential to maintain prudence and I say that for all Peruvians,” added Fujimori, who had earlier been seen hugging family and campaign staff following the exit poll.

Both candidates promised to respect the results when voting earlier in the day.

“We’re not going to know [the winner] until the last vote” is counted, political scientist Jessica Smith said. “It’s still very unsure, the difference is too tight and we have to wait for the official result.”

Castillo, 51, had topped the first round of voting in April, when the pair both caused a surprise by reaching the second round, and he was also narrowly ahead in the latest opinion polls before Sunday’s vote.

At the height of the political storm in November last year, Peru had three different presidents in just five days.

Two million Peruvians have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic and nearly one-third of the country now lives in poverty, official figures showed.

For voters, this was a choice between polar opposites.

Fujimori, 46, represents the neoliberal economic model of tax cuts and boosting private activity to generate jobs.

Her bastion is the capital Lima, while Castillo’s bulwark is the rural deep interior.

Trade unionist schoolteacher Castillo has pledged to nationalize vital industries, raise taxes, eliminate tax exemptions and increase state regulation.

He voted in Tacabamba following a breakfast with his family.

Favored by the business sector and middle classes, Fujimori tried to portray Castillo as a communist threat, warning that Peru would become a new Venezuela or North Korea should he win.

Castillo pointed to the Fujimori family’s history of corruption scandals. Keiko Fujimori is under investigation over campaign funding in her 2011 and 2016 presidential bids and has already spent 16 months in pre-trial detention.

Her father is serving a 25-year sentence for crimes against humanity and corruption.