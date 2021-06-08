Boko Haram leader ‘killed himself’ in fight against rivals

AFP, ABUJA





Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau killed himself in a fight against the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), according to audio obtained from the group on Sunday, two weeks after reports emerged that he had died.

His death marks a major shift in Nigeria’s 12-year insurgency that has killed more than 40,000 people and displaced about 2 million in the northeast.

Boko Haram has not yet officially commented on the death of its leader, while the Nigerian army said it was investigating the claim.

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau holds a heavy machine gun in a video grab made on Jan. 15, 2018, from a video released by the group the same day. Photo: AFP / Boko Haram

“Shekau preferred to be humiliated in the hereafter to getting humiliated on Earth. He killed himself instantly by detonating an explosive,” said a voice resembling that of ISWAP leader Abu Musab al-Barnawi, speaking in the Kanuri language.

The audio, which was not dated, was provided by the same source who conveyed previous messages from the group.

ISWAP described in the audio how it sent fighters to Boko Haram’s enclave in the Sambisa forest, that they found Shekau sitting inside his house and engaged him in a firefight.

“From there he retreated and escaped, ran and roamed the bushes for five days. However, the fighters kept searching and hunting for him before they were able to locate him,” the voice said.

After finding him in the bush, ISWAP fighters urged him and his followers to repent, the voice added, but Shekau refused and killed himself.

“We are so happy,” the voice said, describing Shekau as “the big troublemaker, persecutor and destructive leader of the nation.”

ISWAP split from Boko Haram in 2016, objecting to Shekau’s indiscriminate targeting of Muslim civilians and use of female suicide bombers.

“This was someone who committed unimaginable terrorism and atrocities. For how long has he been leading people astray? How many times has he destroyed and abused people?” the voice said.

In the past two years, ISWAP has emerged as the more dominant force in the region, carrying out large-scale attacks against the Nigerian military.

As the group now looks to absorb Shekau’s fighters and territory, the Nigerian army potentially faces a more unified force, analysts said.

However, ISWAP might struggle to control or persuade Boko Haram factions loyal to Shekau outside Sambisa, especially in border areas.

“It may not be over yet,” one security source said. “ISWAP will have to subdue or convince these camps to coalesce into its fold to fully consolidate its control.”

Any infighting could present opportunities for the Nigerian army to seize, but should ISWAP absorb part of Shekau’s men and weapons, it might be in a position to cut off roads to and from the Borno state capital, Maiduguri, said Peccavi Consulting, a risk group specializing in Africa.

“If ISWAP convinces Shekau’s forces to join them, they will be controlling the majority of the enemy forces as well as having a presence in most of the ungoverned spaces in the northeast,” it said in a note.

Since 2019, the Nigerian army has pulled out of villages and smaller bases to hunker down in so-called “super camps,” a strategy critics say allows the rebels to roam free in rural areas.