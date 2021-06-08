The Turkish environment minister on Sunday pledged to defeat a plague of “sea snot” threatening the Sea of Marmara with a disaster management plan he said would secure its future.
A thick, slimy layer of the organic matter, known as marine mucilage, has spread through the sea south of Istanbul, posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry.
Harbors, shorelines and swathes of seawater have been blanketed by the viscous, grayish substance, some of which has also sunk below the waves, suffocating life on the seabed.
Photo: AFP
Turkish Minister of Environment and Urbanization Murat Kurum said that the government planned to designate the entire Sea of Marmara a protected area, reduce pollution, and improve treatment of wastewater from coastal cities and ships, which has helped the sea snot to spread.
He also called on local residents, artists and non-governmental organizations to join what he said would be Turkey’s biggest maritime cleanup operation, starting tomorrow.
“Hopefully, together we will protect our Marmara within the framework of a disaster management plan,” Kurum said, speaking from a marine research vessel which has been taking samples of the slimy substance.
“We will take all the necessary steps within three years and realize the projects that will save not only the present, but also the future together,” he said.
Kurum said that the measures planned would reduce nitrogen levels in the sea by 40 percent, a move which he said scientists believed would help restore the waters to their previous state.
Scientists say climate change and pollution have contributed to the proliferation of the organic matter, which contains a wide variety of microorganisms and can flourish when nutrient-rich sewage flows into seawater.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan blamed the outbreak on untreated water from cities including Istanbul, home to 16 million people, and vowed to “clear from our seas the mucilage scourge.”
STRANGLED TO DEATH: Kim Kyung-yup is accused of killing a 20-year-old waitress and sex worker in Shanghai in 2009, but says his former girlfriend was responsible New Zealand’s top court yesterday left open the possibility that a man could be extradited to China to face murder charges in a landmark case that has big diplomatic implications. It remains uncertain whether the extradition of Kim Kyung-yup will proceed in a case that has already dragged on for more than a decade. The dispute hinges on whether New Zealand can be assured that Kim would get a fair trial if he is sent to China and would not be tortured. New Zealand does not have an extradition treaty with China. The New Zealand Supreme Court yesterday did not make a final
‘RISK OF DISRUPTION’: Ho Chi Minh City asked officials in Dong Nai Province to make its virus-control plan more favorable for workers and the transportation of goods Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday called on local governments to ease overly strict pandemic prevention measures that affect production and business activity, and prevent the nation from achieving its dual goals of fighting the virus and developing the economy. Vietnam is battling its worst COVID-19 outbreak, with about 5,500 cases reported in 39 of 63 provinces and cities since April last year. Several centers, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, have put social distancing measures in place to curtail the virus, while others have imposed controls on returnees from affected areas, Chinh said in a statement. “Some locations,
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to pledge an additional US$800 million to the WHO’s COVAX program, which provides COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need, the Mainichi Shimbun reported yesterday. Japan has already pledged US$200 million to COVAX, and the country is expected to announce donations of vaccine doses to the program, the newspaper said without citing a source. Suga was to serve as host for an online COVAX summit yesterday, which was to be attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris, philanthropist Bill Gates and representatives from G7 nations. The summit is intended to fill a US$1.7 billion funding gap, and
Hong Kongers are seeking innovative ways to commemorate the victims of China’s Tiananmen Square Massacre after authorities banned an annual vigil and vowed to stamp out any protests on the anniversary today. Discussion of tanks and troops quelling democracy protesters in Beijing on June 4, 1989, is all but forbidden in mainland China and there is heavy censorship of the images from the crackdown so well known in the rest of the world. However, in Hong Kong the date has been remembered with huge candlelight vigils in Victoria Park for the past three decades. Last year’s vigil was banned for the first time