Seoul court rejects slave labor claim

NO RECOURSE: The court threw out the US$7.7 million lawsuit, saying that a treaty signed with Japan does not allow private citizens to seek redress over wartime issues

AP, SEOUL





A South Korean court yesterday rejected a claim by dozens of wartime Korean factory workers and their relatives who sought compensation from 16 Japanese companies for their slave labor during Japan’s colonial occupation of Korea.

The decision by the Seoul Central District Court appeared to run against landmark South Korean Supreme Court rulings in 2018 that ordered Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to compensate Korean forced laborers.

It largely aligns with the position maintained by the Japanese government, which says all wartime compensation issues were settled under a 1965 treaty normalizing relations between the two nations.

A total of 85 plaintiffs had sought a combined 8.6 billion won (US$7.7 million) in damages against 16 Japanese companies, including Nippon Steel, Nissan Chemical and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The court dismissed their civil lawsuit after concluding that the 1965 treaty does not allow South Korean citizens to pursue legal action against the Japanese government or nationals over wartime grievances.

Accepting the plaintiffs’ claim would violate international legal principles that countries cannot use domestic law as justification for failures to perform a treaty, the court said.

Some plaintiffs told reporters outside the court that they planned to appeal.

An emotional Lim Chul-ho, 85, the son of a deceased forced laborer, said the court made a “pathetic” decision that should have never happened.

“Are they really South Korean judges? Is this really a South Korean court?” he asked. “We don’t need a country or government that doesn’t protect its own people.”

The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that it respects the decisions by domestic courts and is willing to engage in talks with Tokyo to find “rational” solutions that can satisfy both governments and the wartime victims.

It was not immediately clear how the ruling would affect diplomacy between the estranged US allies, which have faced pressure from the administration of US President Joe Biden to repair relations that sank to post-war lows during the administration of former US president Donald Trump over history and trade disputes.