COVID-19: Vax appeal: Dating apps help British vaccine drive

AFP, LONDON





Popular dating apps yesterday launched a campaign encouraging British users to post: “I got my shot,” on their profiles as the UK vaccination program reaches out to young adults.

In partnership with the government, apps such as Tinder, Bumble and Hinge are offering special stickers, badges and bonuses for users who say that they have been vaccinated for COVID-19, the British Department of Health and Social Care said.

This begins as the UK program this week is reaching out to those aged 30 or younger, as British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said on Sunday.

British Parliamentary Undersecretary of State for COVID Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi said that he was “thrilled that we are partnering up with dating apps to boost vaccine uptake across the country.”

The US last month launched a similar initiative, linking up with apps such as Tinder, OKCupid and Plenty of Fish.

In the UK, dating app users can show their support for vaccination on their profiles in return for complimentary credits or give in-app bonuses to others who say that they are vaccinated.

Users of Plenty of Fish can post a badge saying: “I got my shot,” while OkCupid users can add a badge saying: “I’m vaccinated.”

The apps are also advertising the British government’s “Every Vaccination Gives Us Hope” campaign.