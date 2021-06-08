Australia’s Victoria state yesterday reported its biggest rise in new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in nearly a week as authorities scramble to track the source of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 found among infections.
Authorities reported 11 new cases, up from just two a day earlier, but said that all were linked to existing clusters, as residents of Melbourne wait to hear if an extended snap lockdown is to end as planned on Thursday night.
“Nothing is on or off the table,” Victoria Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told reporters in Melbourne, when asked if some areas of the city could remain locked down while others start to ease curbs.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Yesterday, Melbourne entered its 11th day of a hard lockdown after officials on Friday last week found the Delta variant, which they said was likely to spread more easily than many other strains, for the first time among infections.
The source for the Delta variant infections has yet to be identified and there has so far been no genomic match with other cases in Australia.
All of Yesterday’s locally transmitted cases are linked to existing clusters, officials said, with eight being close contacts who were isolating while infectious.
The Delta variant, which has been classified by the WHO as among the four COVID-19 variants of concern due to evidence that it spreads more easily, likely caused the latest devastating outbreak in India.
Australia has largely reined in prior outbreaks with snap lockdowns, regional border restrictions and tough social distancing rules keeping COVID-19 numbers relatively low.
About 20 percent of Australia’s adult population has received a first vaccine dose, with more than 5 million shots so far administered.
