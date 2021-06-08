Businesses in two of India’s largest cities were yesterday reopening as part of a phased easing of lockdown measures in several states as the number of new COVID-19 infections in the country is on a steady decline.
India’s capital allowed businesses and shops to reopen with limited hours and the city’s train system, which serves residents of New Delhi and adjoining areas, also resumed operations at 50 percent capacity.
Last week, the city government allowed some manufacturing and construction activity to resume.
Photo: AFP
“Now the COVID-19 situation is under control. The economy must be brought back on track,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told reporters on Sunday.
The strict lockdown measures had been in place since April at the start of a devastating surge in infections that lasted well into last month and overwhelmed healthcare facilities in many parts of the country.
Some health experts fear that the restrictions are being eased too soon, and there are concerns that the virus is still spreading unchecked through India’s villages, where testing and medical care are limited.
Kejriwal said that any new surge in infections could be more severe, adding that the administration would build new oxygen production facilities and expand the capacity of intensive care units.
In the coastal state of Maharashtra, home to Mumbai, and one of the worse hit states, malls, movie theaters, restaurants and offices reopened in districts where the positivity rate has fallen below 5 percent.
However, the state’s huge rail network remains closed.
Other Indian cities have also started to gradually lift lockdown rules.
After registering a peak of more than 400,000 new cases per day last month, new infections and deaths have declined and the government hopes that the reopening could resuscitate an economy that grew at only a 1.6 percent annual rate in the first quarter.
Yesterday, new infections fell to their lowest point in two months.
Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to speed up vaccinations.
India has so far administered more than 222 million vaccines, but less than 5 percent of the country has been fully vaccinated.
STRANGLED TO DEATH: Kim Kyung-yup is accused of killing a 20-year-old waitress and sex worker in Shanghai in 2009, but says his former girlfriend was responsible New Zealand’s top court yesterday left open the possibility that a man could be extradited to China to face murder charges in a landmark case that has big diplomatic implications. It remains uncertain whether the extradition of Kim Kyung-yup will proceed in a case that has already dragged on for more than a decade. The dispute hinges on whether New Zealand can be assured that Kim would get a fair trial if he is sent to China and would not be tortured. New Zealand does not have an extradition treaty with China. The New Zealand Supreme Court yesterday did not make a final
‘RISK OF DISRUPTION’: Ho Chi Minh City asked officials in Dong Nai Province to make its virus-control plan more favorable for workers and the transportation of goods Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday called on local governments to ease overly strict pandemic prevention measures that affect production and business activity, and prevent the nation from achieving its dual goals of fighting the virus and developing the economy. Vietnam is battling its worst COVID-19 outbreak, with about 5,500 cases reported in 39 of 63 provinces and cities since April last year. Several centers, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, have put social distancing measures in place to curtail the virus, while others have imposed controls on returnees from affected areas, Chinh said in a statement. “Some locations,
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to pledge an additional US$800 million to the WHO’s COVAX program, which provides COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need, the Mainichi Shimbun reported yesterday. Japan has already pledged US$200 million to COVAX, and the country is expected to announce donations of vaccine doses to the program, the newspaper said without citing a source. Suga was to serve as host for an online COVAX summit yesterday, which was to be attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris, philanthropist Bill Gates and representatives from G7 nations. The summit is intended to fill a US$1.7 billion funding gap, and
Hong Kongers are seeking innovative ways to commemorate the victims of China’s Tiananmen Square Massacre after authorities banned an annual vigil and vowed to stamp out any protests on the anniversary today. Discussion of tanks and troops quelling democracy protesters in Beijing on June 4, 1989, is all but forbidden in mainland China and there is heavy censorship of the images from the crackdown so well known in the rest of the world. However, in Hong Kong the date has been remembered with huge candlelight vigils in Victoria Park for the past three decades. Last year’s vigil was banned for the first time