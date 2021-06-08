COVID-19: India cautiously starts to open up as cases decline

PRESSURE MOUNTING: The government is being urged to speed up the vaccinations, as the 222 million vaccines given account for less than 5 percent of the population

AP





Businesses in two of India’s largest cities were yesterday reopening as part of a phased easing of lockdown measures in several states as the number of new COVID-19 infections in the country is on a steady decline.

India’s capital allowed businesses and shops to reopen with limited hours and the city’s train system, which serves residents of New Delhi and adjoining areas, also resumed operations at 50 percent capacity.

Last week, the city government allowed some manufacturing and construction activity to resume.

A man paints marks to denote proper social distancing outside his shop after stores were allowed to reopen with restrictions in New Delhi yesterday. Photo: AFP

“Now the COVID-19 situation is under control. The economy must be brought back on track,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told reporters on Sunday.

The strict lockdown measures had been in place since April at the start of a devastating surge in infections that lasted well into last month and overwhelmed healthcare facilities in many parts of the country.

Some health experts fear that the restrictions are being eased too soon, and there are concerns that the virus is still spreading unchecked through India’s villages, where testing and medical care are limited.

Kejriwal said that any new surge in infections could be more severe, adding that the administration would build new oxygen production facilities and expand the capacity of intensive care units.

In the coastal state of Maharashtra, home to Mumbai, and one of the worse hit states, malls, movie theaters, restaurants and offices reopened in districts where the positivity rate has fallen below 5 percent.

However, the state’s huge rail network remains closed.

Other Indian cities have also started to gradually lift lockdown rules.

After registering a peak of more than 400,000 new cases per day last month, new infections and deaths have declined and the government hopes that the reopening could resuscitate an economy that grew at only a 1.6 percent annual rate in the first quarter.

Yesterday, new infections fell to their lowest point in two months.

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to speed up vaccinations.

India has so far administered more than 222 million vaccines, but less than 5 percent of the country has been fully vaccinated.