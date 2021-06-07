CHINA
Six killed in knife attack
A man armed with a knife killed six people and wounded 14, state media reported yesterday. The attack occurred on Saturday afternoon in the streets of Anqing, Anhui Province, 430km west of Shanghai, China Central Television (CCTV) said. The suspect was arrested and an investigation was under way to determine the circumstances of the attack that unfolded in a pedestrian shopping street, Anqing Public Security Bureau said in a statement released on the Sina Weibo social network. Quoting the bureau, CCTV said the suspect was 25 years old, unemployed and “angry.” The authorities had earlier reported five dead. A badly injured victim died in hospital on Saturday, CCTV said.
NIGERIA
Cattle thieves kill 88
A gang of cattle thieves killed 88 people in raids on seven villages in the northwestern Kebbi State, police told reporters on Saturday. Dozens of assailants on motorcycles attacked seven neighboring villages in Danko-Wasagu District on Thursday, state police spokesman Nafiu Abubakar said. “Initially 66 bodies were recovered, but 22 more have been found,” Abubakar said. “Investigation is still going on to ascertain the extent of destruction wrought by the bandits and search for more bodies is still on,” he added. Police were deployed to the area to forestall further attacks, while residents of the affected villages fled their homes, Abubakar said.
UNITED STATES
Fired worker shoots boss
An 86-year-old Florida sugar mill worker with 31 years on the job fatally shot his boss after he was refused another year at the mill, authorities said on Saturday. The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Felix Cabrera was jailed without bail on a first-degree murder charge following the Friday morning shooting at the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative in Belle Glade. Jail records did not list an attorney for Cabrera. The victim’s name was not released by the sheriff’s department. He was a 67-year-old man from nearby Martin County. Cabrera sought to work one additional year for financial reasons, but was turned down, authorities said. That is when he allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the boss several times, killing him.
BRAZIL
Drought measures revealed
National grid operator ONS on Saturday said that it has taken measures to guarantee power supplies in the country this year, dismissing shortages in hydroelectricity due to the country’s worst drought since 1930. Among the actions being taken, the agency highlighted the easing of hydro restrictions for dams in the Sao Francisco and Parana river basins, increased thermal generation with guaranteed fuel supplies and the importation of energy from Argentina and Uruguay. The agency said that the country is going through a water crisis due to a lack of rainfall.
IRAQ
Two drones shot down
The army on Sunday said that two drones were destroyed above a base housing US troops, one month after the same base was targeted by an armed drone. The US military’s C-RAM defense system was activated to shoot down the drones above the Ain al-Assad base, located in the country’s western desert, the military said. Several hours earlier a rocket was shot down above Baghdad International Airport, without causing casualties or damage.
STRANGLED TO DEATH: Kim Kyung-yup is accused of killing a 20-year-old waitress and sex worker in Shanghai in 2009, but says his former girlfriend was responsible New Zealand’s top court yesterday left open the possibility that a man could be extradited to China to face murder charges in a landmark case that has big diplomatic implications. It remains uncertain whether the extradition of Kim Kyung-yup will proceed in a case that has already dragged on for more than a decade. The dispute hinges on whether New Zealand can be assured that Kim would get a fair trial if he is sent to China and would not be tortured. New Zealand does not have an extradition treaty with China. The New Zealand Supreme Court yesterday did not make a final
NEED FOR SPEED: Many nations in the region crushed earlier waves of COVID-19, but new variants are raising alarm and highlight the need for faster vaccine distribution A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases from new variants in parts of Southeast Asia that had been less affected by the pandemic has prompted new restrictions, factory closures and attempts to rapidly scale up vaccination programs across the region. The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has soared past India’s on a per capita basis, while total cases in Cambodia, East Timor, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam have all more than doubled in the past month. Thailand, which was the second country to record infections after China, had won plaudits for containing its first wave of cases, but its death toll
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to pledge an additional US$800 million to the WHO’s COVAX program, which provides COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need, the Mainichi Shimbun reported yesterday. Japan has already pledged US$200 million to COVAX, and the country is expected to announce donations of vaccine doses to the program, the newspaper said without citing a source. Suga was to serve as host for an online COVAX summit yesterday, which was to be attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris, philanthropist Bill Gates and representatives from G7 nations. The summit is intended to fill a US$1.7 billion funding gap, and
Hong Kongers are seeking innovative ways to commemorate the victims of China’s Tiananmen Square Massacre after authorities banned an annual vigil and vowed to stamp out any protests on the anniversary today. Discussion of tanks and troops quelling democracy protesters in Beijing on June 4, 1989, is all but forbidden in mainland China and there is heavy censorship of the images from the crackdown so well known in the rest of the world. However, in Hong Kong the date has been remembered with huge candlelight vigils in Victoria Park for the past three decades. Last year’s vigil was banned for the first time