World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Six killed in knife attack

A man armed with a knife killed six people and wounded 14, state media reported yesterday. The attack occurred on Saturday afternoon in the streets of Anqing, Anhui Province, 430km west of Shanghai, China Central Television (CCTV) said. The suspect was arrested and an investigation was under way to determine the circumstances of the attack that unfolded in a pedestrian shopping street, Anqing Public Security Bureau said in a statement released on the Sina Weibo social network. Quoting the bureau, CCTV said the suspect was 25 years old, unemployed and “angry.” The authorities had earlier reported five dead. A badly injured victim died in hospital on Saturday, CCTV said.

NIGERIA

Cattle thieves kill 88

A gang of cattle thieves killed 88 people in raids on seven villages in the northwestern Kebbi State, police told reporters on Saturday. Dozens of assailants on motorcycles attacked seven neighboring villages in Danko-Wasagu District on Thursday, state police spokesman Nafiu Abubakar said. “Initially 66 bodies were recovered, but 22 more have been found,” Abubakar said. “Investigation is still going on to ascertain the extent of destruction wrought by the bandits and search for more bodies is still on,” he added. Police were deployed to the area to forestall further attacks, while residents of the affected villages fled their homes, Abubakar said.

UNITED STATES

Fired worker shoots boss

An 86-year-old Florida sugar mill worker with 31 years on the job fatally shot his boss after he was refused another year at the mill, authorities said on Saturday. The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Felix Cabrera was jailed without bail on a first-degree murder charge following the Friday morning shooting at the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative in Belle Glade. Jail records did not list an attorney for Cabrera. The victim’s name was not released by the sheriff’s department. He was a 67-year-old man from nearby Martin County. Cabrera sought to work one additional year for financial reasons, but was turned down, authorities said. That is when he allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the boss several times, killing him.

BRAZIL

Drought measures revealed

National grid operator ONS on Saturday said that it has taken measures to guarantee power supplies in the country this year, dismissing shortages in hydroelectricity due to the country’s worst drought since 1930. Among the actions being taken, the agency highlighted the easing of hydro restrictions for dams in the Sao Francisco and Parana river basins, increased thermal generation with guaranteed fuel supplies and the importation of energy from Argentina and Uruguay. The agency said that the country is going through a water crisis due to a lack of rainfall.

IRAQ

Two drones shot down

The army on Sunday said that two drones were destroyed above a base housing US troops, one month after the same base was targeted by an armed drone. The US military’s C-RAM defense system was activated to shoot down the drones above the Ain al-Assad base, located in the country’s western desert, the military said. Several hours earlier a rocket was shot down above Baghdad International Airport, without causing casualties or damage.