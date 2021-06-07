Mexicans were yesterday electing the entire lower house of the Mexican Congress, almost half the country’s governors and most mayors in a vote that would determine whether Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s MORENA party gets the legislative majority it needs to continue his “Fourth Transformation” of Mexico.
His critics have depicted the elections as a chance to stop the still-popular Lopez Obrador from concentrating more power and weakening checks and balances.
The president has said the opposition is dominated by conservatives who oppose his campaign against corruption and wasteful spending.
Photo: Reuters
Lopez Obrador has complained about courts and independent regulatory agencies that have blocked some of his tougher proposals to empower state-owned industries.
Opponents fear that if he wins a majority, he might try to subjugate courts and regulatory agencies created during Mexico’s decades-long transition to full democracy.
Fifteen of the country’s 32 state governorships are at stake, and all 500 seats in the lower house of Congress. Almost 20,000 local posts, including mayors and town council seats, are being decided in 30 states, and those have often been the most violence-scarred races. About three dozen local candidates have been gunned down.
Experts have said criminal gangs have sought to influence the elections, while the government has ascribed most of the killings to other questions and said they were not necessarily related to elections.
However, the country’s electoral authority said the elections would be among the most thoroughly monitored in history, with more than 19,000 registered observers, and violence at polling places was relatively rare.
Lopez Obrador has raised minimum wages and strengthened government aid programs such as supplementary payments to elderly people and students, and training programs for youths.
He has also created a quasi-military National Guard and given the army a huge role in building his pet projects, which include trains, an oil refinery and airports.
However, he has not hewed to a traditional leftist line. He has maintained friendly if sometimes tension-fraught relations with the US and willingly helped keep tens of thousands of Central American migrants from reaching the US border. He abhors government debt or waste.
Opponents depict him as intolerant of criticism and obsessed with a nostalgic 1960s vision of Mexico, when oil was king and state-owned companies dominated many sectors of the economy.
Socially conservative and a professed Christian “in the broadest sense,” he has angered feminists with his policies, but has pleased many Mexicans by living austerely.
The elections represent the first mass public events since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country more than a year ago, although case numbers have fallen and Mexico has vaccinated about one-quarter of adults.
The estimated 350,000 fatalities in the pandemic — about 230,000 of them test-confirmed — do not appear to have played a major role in the campaigns, but could weigh on voters’ minds.
STRANGLED TO DEATH: Kim Kyung-yup is accused of killing a 20-year-old waitress and sex worker in Shanghai in 2009, but says his former girlfriend was responsible New Zealand’s top court yesterday left open the possibility that a man could be extradited to China to face murder charges in a landmark case that has big diplomatic implications. It remains uncertain whether the extradition of Kim Kyung-yup will proceed in a case that has already dragged on for more than a decade. The dispute hinges on whether New Zealand can be assured that Kim would get a fair trial if he is sent to China and would not be tortured. New Zealand does not have an extradition treaty with China. The New Zealand Supreme Court yesterday did not make a final
NEED FOR SPEED: Many nations in the region crushed earlier waves of COVID-19, but new variants are raising alarm and highlight the need for faster vaccine distribution A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases from new variants in parts of Southeast Asia that had been less affected by the pandemic has prompted new restrictions, factory closures and attempts to rapidly scale up vaccination programs across the region. The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has soared past India’s on a per capita basis, while total cases in Cambodia, East Timor, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam have all more than doubled in the past month. Thailand, which was the second country to record infections after China, had won plaudits for containing its first wave of cases, but its death toll
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to pledge an additional US$800 million to the WHO’s COVAX program, which provides COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need, the Mainichi Shimbun reported yesterday. Japan has already pledged US$200 million to COVAX, and the country is expected to announce donations of vaccine doses to the program, the newspaper said without citing a source. Suga was to serve as host for an online COVAX summit yesterday, which was to be attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris, philanthropist Bill Gates and representatives from G7 nations. The summit is intended to fill a US$1.7 billion funding gap, and
Hong Kongers are seeking innovative ways to commemorate the victims of China’s Tiananmen Square Massacre after authorities banned an annual vigil and vowed to stamp out any protests on the anniversary today. Discussion of tanks and troops quelling democracy protesters in Beijing on June 4, 1989, is all but forbidden in mainland China and there is heavy censorship of the images from the crackdown so well known in the rest of the world. However, in Hong Kong the date has been remembered with huge candlelight vigils in Victoria Park for the past three decades. Last year’s vigil was banned for the first time