A “black box” from a ship loaded with chemical and plastic that is sinking off Sri Lanka has been located, officials said yesterday, as investigators probe what caused the vessel to catch fire.
The voyage data recorder (VDR), also known as a “maritime black box,” enables investigators to review procedures and instructions ahead of an accident.
LOOKING FOR CLUES
Photo: AFP
Sri Lankan authorities said they hope it would provide details of the ship’s movements and its communications with the harbor in the capital, Colombo, where it had been due to dock.
“The navy facilitated technicians to remove the VDR from the bridge which is still above the waterline,” Sri Lankan Navy spokesman Indika de Silva said.
The Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl has been slowly sinking into the Indian Ocean since Wednesday, after a fire that raged for nearly two weeks within sight of the coast.
The ship, carrying 25 tonnes of nitric acid and a huge amount of plastic raw materials, was heading to Colombo from Gujarat, India.
Sri Lankan officials have said that an acid leak since May 11 might have sparked the blaze. Ports in Qatar and India had refused to offload the leaking nitric acid, they added.
Police have launched a criminal investigation, interviewing the vessel’s skipper and chief engineer — both Russians — and its chief officer, an Indian, and seizing their passports.
BRACING FOR SPILL
Authorities are bracing for a possible oil spill after the stern submerged. There has been no sign of any leaks so far, they said.
Tonnes of microplastic granules from the ship swamped an 80km stretch of beach declared off-limits for residents. Fishing in the area was also banned.
Sri Lankan environmentalists on Friday sued the government and the ship’s operators for allegedly failing to prevent what they called the “worst marine disaster” in the country’s history.
STRANGLED TO DEATH: Kim Kyung-yup is accused of killing a 20-year-old waitress and sex worker in Shanghai in 2009, but says his former girlfriend was responsible New Zealand’s top court yesterday left open the possibility that a man could be extradited to China to face murder charges in a landmark case that has big diplomatic implications. It remains uncertain whether the extradition of Kim Kyung-yup will proceed in a case that has already dragged on for more than a decade. The dispute hinges on whether New Zealand can be assured that Kim would get a fair trial if he is sent to China and would not be tortured. New Zealand does not have an extradition treaty with China. The New Zealand Supreme Court yesterday did not make a final
NEED FOR SPEED: Many nations in the region crushed earlier waves of COVID-19, but new variants are raising alarm and highlight the need for faster vaccine distribution A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases from new variants in parts of Southeast Asia that had been less affected by the pandemic has prompted new restrictions, factory closures and attempts to rapidly scale up vaccination programs across the region. The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has soared past India’s on a per capita basis, while total cases in Cambodia, East Timor, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam have all more than doubled in the past month. Thailand, which was the second country to record infections after China, had won plaudits for containing its first wave of cases, but its death toll
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to pledge an additional US$800 million to the WHO’s COVAX program, which provides COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need, the Mainichi Shimbun reported yesterday. Japan has already pledged US$200 million to COVAX, and the country is expected to announce donations of vaccine doses to the program, the newspaper said without citing a source. Suga was to serve as host for an online COVAX summit yesterday, which was to be attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris, philanthropist Bill Gates and representatives from G7 nations. The summit is intended to fill a US$1.7 billion funding gap, and
Hong Kongers are seeking innovative ways to commemorate the victims of China’s Tiananmen Square Massacre after authorities banned an annual vigil and vowed to stamp out any protests on the anniversary today. Discussion of tanks and troops quelling democracy protesters in Beijing on June 4, 1989, is all but forbidden in mainland China and there is heavy censorship of the images from the crackdown so well known in the rest of the world. However, in Hong Kong the date has been remembered with huge candlelight vigils in Victoria Park for the past three decades. Last year’s vigil was banned for the first time