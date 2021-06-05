World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Train kills nine on track

A cross-country passenger train yesterday hit and killed nine rail construction workers on its track in Jinchang, state media said. The victims were among more than 50 workers repairing a closed section of track, China Central Television said on its news app. It was not clear why they were on the other track, which was open at the time and runs in the opposite direction. The incident happened at 5:18am as the train negotiated a curve in Gansu Province, coming from Urumqi, the capital of the far-west Xinjiang region.

SOUTH KOREA

Air force chief resigns

Air Force Chief of Staff General Lee Seong-yong yesterday stepped down in the face of public anger over the death of a female sergeant whose family says she killed herself after being sexually abused by a male colleague. President Moon Jae-in’s office said he accepted the resignation of the general, who earlier issued a statement to reporters saying he acknowledges “heavy responsibility” over the death. Lee’s resignation came a day after the Ministry of Defense said an air force master sergeant had been arrested on suspicion that he had molested the woman inside a car in March while returning to their base after a dinner meeting. According to a presidential petition filed by the woman’s family, she reported the case to her superiors, but killed herself last month after they tried to cover up the incident and pressured her to reach a private settlement with her abuser.

CAMBODIA

Toxic hooch kills 31

Toxic home-brewed rice wine has killed more than 30 villagers in three separate incidents in less than a month, authorities said yesterday. Seven women died and nearly 100 people were hospitalized in the latest poisoning, after drinking hooch contaminated with up to 15 percent methanol. This followed 14 deaths and 10 deaths at two separate funerals last month. In all three incidents, the home-brewed rice wine contained methanol, which unlike ethanol — the usual form of alcohol found in drinks — is highly toxic, and can cause blindness even in very small doses. At least 15 rice wine brewers and sellers have been arrested, according to police, while the Ministry of Health has renewed calls for people to avoid drinking contaminated beverages.

UNITED STATES

Two girls, 9 and 4, steal car

Two young girls in Utah stole their parents’ car to drive to California to go to the beach and “swim with dolphins,” authorities said. The girls, sisters aged 9 and 4, sideswiped a vehicle and then collided with a semi-truck. Nobody was harmed during their joyride. Both children were wearing seatbelts, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. The pair took the keys to a Chevy Malibu on Wednesday morning and sneaked out of their family home through the basement, ABC4 said. The elder sister, with her younger sibling riding as a passenger, drove about 16km from West Jordan to West Valley City, including on Utah’s Route 201 expressway. The truck driver called authorities after seeing two vehicles collide, thinking the driver was impaired. He trailed the Malibu, which then collided into his truck. Police said he was surprised to find a child behind the wheel. “They talked about going to California to swim with dolphins and go to the beach and they woke up at 3 in the morning,” West Jordan police detective Scott List said. “The parents were horrified and very shocked to find their kids were gone,” List added.