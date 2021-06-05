Belarusian TV questions dissident amid criticism

Bloomberg





Belarusian state television on Thursday aired an interview with a jailed dissident confessing to alleged crimes and praising Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in what opponents said was the regime’s latest use of coerced recordings of imprisoned critics.

State-controlled ONT channel broadcast an hour-long interview with Roman Protasevich, in which he admitted organizing protests and said he “absolutely respected” the president. Supporters said his wrists appeared to show signs of torture in the broadcast.

“The contents of these videos can’t be taken seriously,” Belarusian Association of Journalists spokesman Barys Haretski said. “We don’t know about the conditions in which Protasevich is held, what he is being threatened with and what he may have been promised while he faces severe punishment.”

Detained Belarusian blogger Roman Protasevich is pictured in a pre-trial detention facility in Minsk on Monday last week. Photo: Reuters

Protasevich was arrested last month together with his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen, after Belarus diverted their flight from Greece to Lithuania, prompting a furious reaction from the EU. He might face as much as 15 years in prison for his role in the unrest that rocked the country after last year’s disputed election.

He has been shown several times by state media since the plane was grounded due to an alleged bomb threat. His parents said he appeared to have been beaten in one of the previous videos, where he confessed in a monotone voice to organizing protests in the capital.

Protasevich’s lawyer Inessa Olenskaya said that she has not been able to see her client.

Over the past year, the Belarusian Ministry of the Interior’s YouTube channel has posted dozens of confession videos from arrested opposition activists.

Human Rights Watch said it documented the use of systematic beatings and torture following the election in August last year, when Lukashenko claimed to win a sixth term in a landslide.

“Such videos are a well-known practice that the regime uses in an attempt to influence inexperienced viewers and humiliate opponents,” said a colleague of Protasevich who asked to remain anonymous for security reasons.