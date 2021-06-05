A panel of UK-based lawyers and rights experts investigating the plight of Uighurs in China were yesterday to begin hearing evidence from witnesses, as Beijing branded it a “machine producing lies.”
The “Uighur Tribunal” said that its nine jurors would hear first-hand testimony of alleged crimes in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang, including forced sterilization, torture, disappearances and slave labor.
The organization, which has no state backing, plans to use the London hearings to issue a verdict on whether Beijing has perpetrated genocide or crimes against humanity against Uighurs and other Muslim groups in China.
Photo: AP
Tribunal vice chairman Nick Vetch declined to comment on China’s heated attacks, but vowed its work would be “impartial,” based on evidence sessions this week and in September, and on “thousands of pages” of documentary evidence already amassed.
“The tribunal is an independent endeavor and it will deal with the evidence and only with the evidence,” Vetch said.
“We have invited the PRC [People’s Republic of China] to provide us with any evidence they may have. So far we’ve received nothing from them,” Vetch said.
The tribunal plans to deliver its report in December, and while it would have no legal force, participants hope to draw international attention and spur possible action.
“It will be for states, international institutions, commercial companies, art, medical and educational establishments and individuals to determine how to apply the tribunal’s judgement, whatever it may be,” the panel has said.
It was set up at the request of the World Uyghur Congress, the largest group representing exiled Uighurs, which lobbies the international community to take action against China over alleged abuses in Xinjiang.
In March, the tribunal was one of four UK entities and nine individuals sanctioned by Beijing for raising concerns about the treatment of Uighurs.
Its chairman, Geoffrey Nice, a veteran British lawyer, was named personally on the Chinese sanctions list along with Helena Kennedy, a high-profile rights lawyer who is advising the tribunal.
Nice, who led the UN prosecution for war crimes of the late former Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic, said at the time the sanctions would not affect the work of the tribunal. Other members include experts in medicine, education and anthropology.
China has not held back in condemning the tribunal.
“It is not even a real tribunal or special court, but only a special machine producing lies,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅).
“It was founded by people with ulterior motives and carries no weight or authority. It is just a clumsy public opinion show under the guise of law,” he told reporters.
The US government accuses China of waging “genocide” in Xinjiang. Britain has declined to use that designation, but joined the US and Germany last month in calling on Beijing to end repression of Uighurs.
NEED FOR SPEED: Many nations in the region crushed earlier waves of COVID-19, but new variants are raising alarm and highlight the need for faster vaccine distribution A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases from new variants in parts of Southeast Asia that had been less affected by the pandemic has prompted new restrictions, factory closures and attempts to rapidly scale up vaccination programs across the region. The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has soared past India’s on a per capita basis, while total cases in Cambodia, East Timor, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam have all more than doubled in the past month. Thailand, which was the second country to record infections after China, had won plaudits for containing its first wave of cases, but its death toll
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to pledge an additional US$800 million to the WHO’s COVAX program, which provides COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need, the Mainichi Shimbun reported yesterday. Japan has already pledged US$200 million to COVAX, and the country is expected to announce donations of vaccine doses to the program, the newspaper said without citing a source. Suga was to serve as host for an online COVAX summit yesterday, which was to be attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris, philanthropist Bill Gates and representatives from G7 nations. The summit is intended to fill a US$1.7 billion funding gap, and
PHONE INTERCEPTS: The telephone calls took place over three weeks in March, when former Jordanian crown prince Hamzah bin Hussein tried to rally support Aides to former Jordanian crown prince Hamzah bin Hussein sought pledges of allegiance on his behalf from tribal leaders and former military officers in the weeks before he was detained, conversations caught on telephone intercepts and listening devices suggest. The recordings are key pieces of evidence in the Jordanian government’s case against two men accused of acting as proxies for Hamzah in a failed attempt to oust his half-brother, King Abdullah II, as monarch. The two men — Bassem Awadallah, a former envoy to Saudi Arabia, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a cousin of the king — are expected to stand trial
Hong Kongers are seeking innovative ways to commemorate the victims of China’s Tiananmen Square Massacre after authorities banned an annual vigil and vowed to stamp out any protests on the anniversary today. Discussion of tanks and troops quelling democracy protesters in Beijing on June 4, 1989, is all but forbidden in mainland China and there is heavy censorship of the images from the crackdown so well known in the rest of the world. However, in Hong Kong the date has been remembered with huge candlelight vigils in Victoria Park for the past three decades. Last year’s vigil was banned for the first time