AUSTRALIA
Koalas tracked using AI
Researchers have launched a koala “facial recognition” study that aims to better monitor the marsupials’ behavior. The team from Griffith University is attempting to use artificial intelligence (AI) to recognize individual furry mammals when they use wildlife road crossings in Queensland state. The underground pathways and bridges are installed at busy roads near koala habitats to offer them a safer route away from vehicles. “Now, with artificial intelligence developing very quickly over the past 10 years, the technology is powerful enough to help recognize not only koalas generally, but which individual koalas are using the crossings,” said associate professor Jun Zhou, who is leading the pilot study.
JAPAN
Fishers’ freedom demanded
The government has demanded that Russia release 14 crew members of a fishing vessel seized last week, a top official said yesterday. The Eiho Maru No. 172 was in the country’s northern region when Russia seized it. Moscow has said that the boat was operating in Russia’s economic waters, but government spokesman Katsunobu Kato denied that claim and demanded that the fishers be freed. “From yesterday through today, we have used the diplomatic channel ... to protest and to communicate that Russia’s pursuit, search, taking and detention of the ship is unacceptable,” Kato said.
AUSTRIA
Putin dancing partner hired
Former minister of foreign affairs Karin Kneissl, 56, who danced with Russian President Vladimir Putin at her wedding, has been given a seat on the board of directors of the Russian state-controlled oil giant Rosneft, the company has annnounced. Kneissl shot to infamy after she invited Putin to her wedding. Footage of her dancing with Putin was broadcast exclusively by Russia Today. After meeting Putin as foreign minister, she left the government and last year became a guest columnist for Russia Today, which is widely viewed as a propaganda arm of the Kremlin. She is to join Rosneft as an independent director, the company said after its annual general meeting on Tuesday.
HUNGARY
Street names protest China
Budapest city officials are planning to rename streets in an area where a Chinese university loyal to the Chinese Communist Party is due to open a branch. The new names are to be Uighur Martyrs’ Road, Free Hong Kong Road, Dalai Lama Road and Bishop Xie Shiguang Road, and they are expected to receive formal approval by the city in the next few days, MTI news agency reported. Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony said that Krisztina Baranyi, mayor of the city’s ninth district, where the university is to be built, announced the plans on Wednesday, saying that they sought to honor those who have suffered at the hands of Beijing.
UNITED STATES
Cicadas linked to allergy
Multiple recipes featuring cicadas have surfaced in the US as billions of the bugs are emerging from 17 years underground, prompting authorities to warn the hungry and curious to think twice before taking a bite. “Yep, we have to say it. Don’t eat #cicadas if you’re allergic to seafood as these insects share a family relation to shrimp and lobsters,” the Food and Drug Administration wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
NEED FOR SPEED: Many nations in the region crushed earlier waves of COVID-19, but new variants are raising alarm and highlight the need for faster vaccine distribution A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases from new variants in parts of Southeast Asia that had been less affected by the pandemic has prompted new restrictions, factory closures and attempts to rapidly scale up vaccination programs across the region. The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has soared past India’s on a per capita basis, while total cases in Cambodia, East Timor, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam have all more than doubled in the past month. Thailand, which was the second country to record infections after China, had won plaudits for containing its first wave of cases, but its death toll
Three South Korean companies and Seoul police this month have had to pull ads and other content after men’s rights groups claimed that “small penis” symbols were used, insulting men. The offending images? Hands with the thumbs and the index fingers pinching toward each other illustrating the reaching out for an object, but the gesture is also often used to indicate something small in size and, in South Korea, it is associated with a strident, albeit now defunct, feminist group that used the image in its logo. Exacerbating the problem, one ad and a menu involved were also advertising sausages. South Korea’s largest convenience
PHONE INTERCEPTS: The telephone calls took place over three weeks in March, when former Jordanian crown prince Hamzah bin Hussein tried to rally support Aides to former Jordanian crown prince Hamzah bin Hussein sought pledges of allegiance on his behalf from tribal leaders and former military officers in the weeks before he was detained, conversations caught on telephone intercepts and listening devices suggest. The recordings are key pieces of evidence in the Jordanian government’s case against two men accused of acting as proxies for Hamzah in a failed attempt to oust his half-brother, King Abdullah II, as monarch. The two men — Bassem Awadallah, a former envoy to Saudi Arabia, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a cousin of the king — are expected to stand trial
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to pledge an additional US$800 million to the WHO’s COVAX program, which provides COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need, the Mainichi Shimbun reported yesterday. Japan has already pledged US$200 million to COVAX, and the country is expected to announce donations of vaccine doses to the program, the newspaper said without citing a source. Suga was to serve as host for an online COVAX summit yesterday, which was to be attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris, philanthropist Bill Gates and representatives from G7 nations. The summit is intended to fill a US$1.7 billion funding gap, and