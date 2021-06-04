World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Koalas tracked using AI

Researchers have launched a koala “facial recognition” study that aims to better monitor the marsupials’ behavior. The team from Griffith University is attempting to use artificial intelligence (AI) to recognize individual furry mammals when they use wildlife road crossings in Queensland state. The underground pathways and bridges are installed at busy roads near koala habitats to offer them a safer route away from vehicles. “Now, with artificial intelligence developing very quickly over the past 10 years, the technology is powerful enough to help recognize not only koalas generally, but which individual koalas are using the crossings,” said associate professor Jun Zhou, who is leading the pilot study.

JAPAN

Fishers’ freedom demanded

The government has demanded that Russia release 14 crew members of a fishing vessel seized last week, a top official said yesterday. The Eiho Maru No. 172 was in the country’s northern region when Russia seized it. Moscow has said that the boat was operating in Russia’s economic waters, but government spokesman Katsunobu Kato denied that claim and demanded that the fishers be freed. “From yesterday through today, we have used the diplomatic channel ... to protest and to communicate that Russia’s pursuit, search, taking and detention of the ship is unacceptable,” Kato said.

AUSTRIA

Putin dancing partner hired

Former minister of foreign affairs Karin Kneissl, 56, who danced with Russian President Vladimir Putin at her wedding, has been given a seat on the board of directors of the Russian state-controlled oil giant Rosneft, the company has annnounced. Kneissl shot to infamy after she invited Putin to her wedding. Footage of her dancing with Putin was broadcast exclusively by Russia Today. After meeting Putin as foreign minister, she left the government and last year became a guest columnist for Russia Today, which is widely viewed as a propaganda arm of the Kremlin. She is to join Rosneft as an independent director, the company said after its annual general meeting on Tuesday.

HUNGARY

Street names protest China

Budapest city officials are planning to rename streets in an area where a Chinese university loyal to the Chinese Communist Party is due to open a branch. The new names are to be Uighur Martyrs’ Road, Free Hong Kong Road, Dalai Lama Road and Bishop Xie Shiguang Road, and they are expected to receive formal approval by the city in the next few days, MTI news agency reported. Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony said that Krisztina Baranyi, mayor of the city’s ninth district, where the university is to be built, announced the plans on Wednesday, saying that they sought to honor those who have suffered at the hands of Beijing.

UNITED STATES

Cicadas linked to allergy

Multiple recipes featuring cicadas have surfaced in the US as billions of the bugs are emerging from 17 years underground, prompting authorities to warn the hungry and curious to think twice before taking a bite. “Yep, we have to say it. Don’t eat #cicadas if you’re allergic to seafood as these insects share a family relation to shrimp and lobsters,” the Food and Drug Administration wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.