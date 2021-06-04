Kate Winslet says she nixed bid to touch up ‘bulgy belly’

Kate Winslet has said that she refused a director’s offer to edit a sex scene in which she showed a “bulgy bit of belly” for her latest television series.

The actor said that Craig Zobel, the director of her HBO series Mare of Easttown, had offered to show her body in a more flattering light.

Winslet, who plays detective and grandmother Mare Sheehan in a Pennsylvania town on the program, said that she had refused and told Zobel: “Don’t you dare.”

An undated image released by HBO shows Kate Winslet in a scene from the HBO series Mare of Easttown. Photo: HBO via AP

She also said that she twice sent back the promotional poster for the drama because she felt it had been altered too much.

“I’m like: ‘Guys, I know how many lines I have by the side of my eye, please put them all back,’” Winslet, 45, told the New York Times.

“I said to my husband [Edward Abel Smith]: ‘Am I OK with that?’” Winslet said. “Is it all right that I’m playing a middle-aged woman who is a grandmother who does really make a habit of having one-night stands?’ He’s like: ‘Kate, it’s great.’”

The actor added: “Listen, I hope that in playing Mare as a middle-aged woman — I will be 46 in October — I guess that’s why people have connected with this character in the way that they have done because there are clearly no filters.”

“She’s a fully functioning, flawed woman with a body and a face that moves in a way that is synonymous with her age and her life and where she comes from,” Winslet said. “I think we’re starved of that a bit.”

However, Winslet said that she might not be “comfortable” with doing another nude scene.

“It’s not even really an age thing, actually,” she said. “There comes a point where people are going to go: ‘Oh, here she goes again.’”