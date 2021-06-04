Israel’s opposition leader late on Wednesday moved closer to unseating Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he officially told the country’s president that he has reached agreements with political allies to form a new government.
About 35 minutes before a midnight deadline, the centrist Yair Lapid told Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in an e-mail: “I am honored to inform you that I have succeeded in forming a government.”
Rivlin, attending the Israel State Cup soccer final at the time, congratulated Lapid by telephone, his office said.
Photo: AFP
Lapid’s main partner is nationalist Naftali Bennett, who would serve as prime minister first under a rotation between the two men.
Lapid, 57, a former TV host and finance minister, would take over after about two years.
Their coalition government would comprise a patchwork of small and medium parties from across the political spectrum, including, for the first time in Israel’s history, a party that represents Israel’s 21 percent Arab minority — the United Arab List.
It would also include Bennett’s Yamina (Rightward); the center-left Blue and White, headed by Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz; the left-wing Meretz and Labour parties; former Israeli minister of defense Avigdor Lieberman’s nationalist Yisrael Beitenu party; and New Hope, a right-wing party headed by former Israeli minister of education Gideon Saar, who broke away from Netanyahu’s Likud party.
However, the fragile new government, which would command a razor-thin majority in the Israeli parliament, was only expected to be sworn in about 10 to 12 days from now, leaving slight room for Netanyahu’s camp to try to abort it by turning lawmakers over to their side and to vote against it.
Israeli political analysts widely expected Netanyahu to try every possible political maneuvre to make this happen, seizing upon Yamina members who are unhappy about joining forces with Arab and leftist lawmakers.
“Calm down. Netanyahu’s still prime minister for a few more days until the confidence vote and he’s going to fight every inch of the way to deny the new government its wafer-thin majority,” Anshel Pfeffer, political analyst for the Haaretz newspaper, wrote on Twitter.
Netanyahu, who must respond to Lapid’s announcement, controls 30 seats in the 120-member Knesset, almost twice as many as Lapid’s Yesh Atid party, and he is allied with at least three other religious and nationalist parties.
During a 12-year run as prime minister, Israel’s longest-serving leader has been an often polarizing figure at home and abroad.
Netanyahu, 71, has sought to discredit the Bennett-Lapid alliance, saying that it would endanger Israel’s security, an allusion to efforts to halt Iran’s nuclear program and manage ever-fraught Palestinian ties.
