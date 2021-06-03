World News Quick Take

HONG KONG

Tiananmen museum shut

The June 4th Museum, dedicated to commemorating the victims of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, yesterday said that it would temporarily close due to a licensing investigation. The museum said that officers from the Hong Kong Food and Environmental Hygiene Department entered its premises on Tuesday, saying that it had not obtained a public entertainment venue license and was potentially in breach of regulations. The museum, opened a decade ago and run by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, said it would seek legal advice. “Facing the current difficult political situation, the alliance deeply believes that Hong Kongers will not forget June 4,” it said.

BELARUS

Prisoner cuts own throat

A prisoner detained in a crackdown on protests tried to kill himself by cutting his own throat during a court hearing on Tuesday, media reports said. Footage by RFE/RL showed Stepan Latypov, 41, lying on a wooden bench inside a prisoner’s cage in the courtroom in Minsk, with police officers standing over him and onlookers screaming. Latypov had addressed his father in court, saying that he had been held in a torture cell for 51 days and that his father should prepare for a similar fate. He then stabbed himself in the throat with an object resembling a pen, Viasna-96 reported. The Ministry of Health said that a 41-year-old man was in a stable condition after medics treated his wound, adding that the man had injured himself in a courtroom.

ITALY

Botched sign brings ridicule

The city of Rome on Tuesday dedicated a square beside the River Tiber to a late president, but spoiled the inauguration by misspelling one of his first names. A street sign honoring Carlo Azeglio Ciampi was left veiled during the ceremony even as the misspelled “Azelio” was still visible through a cloth covering. The blunder happened under the gaze of President Sergio Mattarella and other dignitaries, including Ciampi’s two adult children, with a military brass band also present.

UNITED STATES

Teen clips bear eyeing pets

Hailey Morinico did not hesitate when she saw a bear facing off with her family dogs from the top of a wall in their Bradbury, California, backyard. The 17-year-old ran outside and shoved the bear away, then rounded up the dogs and went back inside her house. Home surveillance video aired by the ABC 7 television station showed the mother bear perched atop the wall, swatting at a large black dog on the ground as four smaller dogs barked and darted around the yard. Morinico sprinted toward the bear and used both hands to push it off the wall. She and the dogs then ran out of the video frame.

UNITED STATES

Dylan album 50 years late

Howard Simon, a San Francisco resident, has mailed a double Bob Dylan album back to the Heights Libraries near Cleveland, Ohio, 48 years after its due date. Simon checked out Dylan’s Self Portrait album in 1973 as an eighth-grader at a University Heights middle school. He said he found it between two other Dylan albums in his personal vinyl collection. “I am returning with this letter an overdue item that, by my count, is approximately 17,480 days overdue,” he wrote to the library. “The funny thing is that we don’t charge overdue fines anymore,” branch manager Sara Phillips was quoted as saying. “We’re grateful that Mr Simon returned the record.”