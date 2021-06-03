HONG KONG
Tiananmen museum shut
The June 4th Museum, dedicated to commemorating the victims of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, yesterday said that it would temporarily close due to a licensing investigation. The museum said that officers from the Hong Kong Food and Environmental Hygiene Department entered its premises on Tuesday, saying that it had not obtained a public entertainment venue license and was potentially in breach of regulations. The museum, opened a decade ago and run by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, said it would seek legal advice. “Facing the current difficult political situation, the alliance deeply believes that Hong Kongers will not forget June 4,” it said.
BELARUS
Prisoner cuts own throat
A prisoner detained in a crackdown on protests tried to kill himself by cutting his own throat during a court hearing on Tuesday, media reports said. Footage by RFE/RL showed Stepan Latypov, 41, lying on a wooden bench inside a prisoner’s cage in the courtroom in Minsk, with police officers standing over him and onlookers screaming. Latypov had addressed his father in court, saying that he had been held in a torture cell for 51 days and that his father should prepare for a similar fate. He then stabbed himself in the throat with an object resembling a pen, Viasna-96 reported. The Ministry of Health said that a 41-year-old man was in a stable condition after medics treated his wound, adding that the man had injured himself in a courtroom.
ITALY
Botched sign brings ridicule
The city of Rome on Tuesday dedicated a square beside the River Tiber to a late president, but spoiled the inauguration by misspelling one of his first names. A street sign honoring Carlo Azeglio Ciampi was left veiled during the ceremony even as the misspelled “Azelio” was still visible through a cloth covering. The blunder happened under the gaze of President Sergio Mattarella and other dignitaries, including Ciampi’s two adult children, with a military brass band also present.
UNITED STATES
Teen clips bear eyeing pets
Hailey Morinico did not hesitate when she saw a bear facing off with her family dogs from the top of a wall in their Bradbury, California, backyard. The 17-year-old ran outside and shoved the bear away, then rounded up the dogs and went back inside her house. Home surveillance video aired by the ABC 7 television station showed the mother bear perched atop the wall, swatting at a large black dog on the ground as four smaller dogs barked and darted around the yard. Morinico sprinted toward the bear and used both hands to push it off the wall. She and the dogs then ran out of the video frame.
UNITED STATES
Dylan album 50 years late
Howard Simon, a San Francisco resident, has mailed a double Bob Dylan album back to the Heights Libraries near Cleveland, Ohio, 48 years after its due date. Simon checked out Dylan’s Self Portrait album in 1973 as an eighth-grader at a University Heights middle school. He said he found it between two other Dylan albums in his personal vinyl collection. “I am returning with this letter an overdue item that, by my count, is approximately 17,480 days overdue,” he wrote to the library. “The funny thing is that we don’t charge overdue fines anymore,” branch manager Sara Phillips was quoted as saying. “We’re grateful that Mr Simon returned the record.”
The new president of the Tibetan exile government yesterday said that he was willing to reach out to the Chinese government to resolve their conflict, although the sides have not had dialogue in more than a decade. Penpa Tsering, former speaker of the Tibetan exile parliament, was sworn in as president of the Central Tibetan Administration at a ceremony in Dharmsala, the northern Indian town where Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has been living since he fled Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. The Dalai Lama participated virtually in the ceremony from his residence and spoke briefly. China
VICTORIA STATE: The latest outbreak has intensified criticism of a national vaccine rollout that Acting Victoria Premier James Merlino said is ‘not where it should be’ Five million people in Melbourne were yesterday ordered into a snap week-long lockdown, with officials blaming Australia’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccine rollout and hotel quarantine failures for yet another virus outbreak in the second-biggest city in the nation. Facing a cluster of 26 cases linked to the “highly infectious” Indian strain of COVID-19, authorities issued stay-at-home orders for Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state from midnight. It is the fourth time that Melbourne has been plunged into lockdown since the COVID-19 pandemic began, including nearly four months of harsh restrictions last year. The cluster is believed to have begun with a traveler who returned to
Three South Korean companies and Seoul police this month have had to pull ads and other content after men’s rights groups claimed that “small penis” symbols were used, insulting men. The offending images? Hands with the thumbs and the index fingers pinching toward each other illustrating the reaching out for an object, but the gesture is also often used to indicate something small in size and, in South Korea, it is associated with a strident, albeit now defunct, feminist group that used the image in its logo. Exacerbating the problem, one ad and a menu involved were also advertising sausages. South Korea’s largest convenience
NEED FOR SPEED: Many nations in the region crushed earlier waves of COVID-19, but new variants are raising alarm and highlight the need for faster vaccine distribution A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases from new variants in parts of Southeast Asia that had been less affected by the pandemic has prompted new restrictions, factory closures and attempts to rapidly scale up vaccination programs across the region. The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has soared past India’s on a per capita basis, while total cases in Cambodia, East Timor, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam have all more than doubled in the past month. Thailand, which was the second country to record infections after China, had won plaudits for containing its first wave of cases, but its death toll