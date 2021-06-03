ASEAN must pick envoy to Myanmar ‘immediately’

Reuters





Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi yesterday called on ASEAN members to immediately name an envoy to Myanmar, more than a month after the bloc agreed to steps in a bid to end the turmoil in the country after a military coup.

ASEAN members have been leading the main diplomatic effort on Myanmar since the Feb. 1 coup plunged it into chaos, with hundreds of killings by security forces, thousands jailed, daily protests, paralyzing strikes and spreading conflict in border regions.

Little apparent progress has been made since ASEAN said at a meeting in Indonesia’s capital in April that it had reached a “consensus” with the military rulers of member state Myanmar.

“The appointment of a special envoy must be done immediately and communication with all parties must be maintained,” Retno told a video news conference in Jakarta.

The chair and secretary-general of ASEAN plan to travel there in the coming days to follow up on the five-point consensus that the bloc said it had agreed on, diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

Those points included ending violence, a constructive dialogue among all parties, the special ASEAN envoy to facilitate the dialogue, acceptance of aid and a visit by the envoy to Myanmar.

Rather than agreeing to dialogue with opposition forces that have formed a rival National Unity Government, the military has branded them as terrorists and traitors.

“Inclusive dialogue should be encouraged to solve the political crisis in Myanmar and to bring democracy back to Myanmar’s political sphere in accordance with the will of the people of Myanmar,” Retno said.