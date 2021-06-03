Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi yesterday called on ASEAN members to immediately name an envoy to Myanmar, more than a month after the bloc agreed to steps in a bid to end the turmoil in the country after a military coup.
ASEAN members have been leading the main diplomatic effort on Myanmar since the Feb. 1 coup plunged it into chaos, with hundreds of killings by security forces, thousands jailed, daily protests, paralyzing strikes and spreading conflict in border regions.
Little apparent progress has been made since ASEAN said at a meeting in Indonesia’s capital in April that it had reached a “consensus” with the military rulers of member state Myanmar.
“The appointment of a special envoy must be done immediately and communication with all parties must be maintained,” Retno told a video news conference in Jakarta.
The chair and secretary-general of ASEAN plan to travel there in the coming days to follow up on the five-point consensus that the bloc said it had agreed on, diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.
Those points included ending violence, a constructive dialogue among all parties, the special ASEAN envoy to facilitate the dialogue, acceptance of aid and a visit by the envoy to Myanmar.
Rather than agreeing to dialogue with opposition forces that have formed a rival National Unity Government, the military has branded them as terrorists and traitors.
“Inclusive dialogue should be encouraged to solve the political crisis in Myanmar and to bring democracy back to Myanmar’s political sphere in accordance with the will of the people of Myanmar,” Retno said.
The new president of the Tibetan exile government yesterday said that he was willing to reach out to the Chinese government to resolve their conflict, although the sides have not had dialogue in more than a decade. Penpa Tsering, former speaker of the Tibetan exile parliament, was sworn in as president of the Central Tibetan Administration at a ceremony in Dharmsala, the northern Indian town where Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has been living since he fled Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. The Dalai Lama participated virtually in the ceremony from his residence and spoke briefly. China
VICTORIA STATE: The latest outbreak has intensified criticism of a national vaccine rollout that Acting Victoria Premier James Merlino said is ‘not where it should be’ Five million people in Melbourne were yesterday ordered into a snap week-long lockdown, with officials blaming Australia’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccine rollout and hotel quarantine failures for yet another virus outbreak in the second-biggest city in the nation. Facing a cluster of 26 cases linked to the “highly infectious” Indian strain of COVID-19, authorities issued stay-at-home orders for Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state from midnight. It is the fourth time that Melbourne has been plunged into lockdown since the COVID-19 pandemic began, including nearly four months of harsh restrictions last year. The cluster is believed to have begun with a traveler who returned to
Three South Korean companies and Seoul police this month have had to pull ads and other content after men’s rights groups claimed that “small penis” symbols were used, insulting men. The offending images? Hands with the thumbs and the index fingers pinching toward each other illustrating the reaching out for an object, but the gesture is also often used to indicate something small in size and, in South Korea, it is associated with a strident, albeit now defunct, feminist group that used the image in its logo. Exacerbating the problem, one ad and a menu involved were also advertising sausages. South Korea’s largest convenience
NEED FOR SPEED: Many nations in the region crushed earlier waves of COVID-19, but new variants are raising alarm and highlight the need for faster vaccine distribution A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases from new variants in parts of Southeast Asia that had been less affected by the pandemic has prompted new restrictions, factory closures and attempts to rapidly scale up vaccination programs across the region. The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has soared past India’s on a per capita basis, while total cases in Cambodia, East Timor, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam have all more than doubled in the past month. Thailand, which was the second country to record infections after China, had won plaudits for containing its first wave of cases, but its death toll