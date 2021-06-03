China tries to block herd of elephants from metropolis

A herd of 15 wild elephants that walked 500km from a nature reserve in China’s southwest were yesterday approaching the city of Kunming as authorities rushed to keep them from populated areas.

Wildlife authorities said that they do not know why the herd left a nature reserve last year near the city of Pu’er.

The group did have 16 animals, but the government said that two returned home and a baby was born during the walk.

Authorities have blocked traffic on roads while the elephants crossed, and were setting up barriers and using food as bait to try to keep them away from Kunming.

Yesterday, the herd was in Yuxi, about 20km from Kunming, a city of 7 million people, Xinhua news agency said, adding that images taken by drones used to track the herd show six female and three male adults, three juveniles and three calves.

Chen Mingyong (陳明勇), an Asian elephant expert cited by Xinhua, said that the incident was the farthest migration of wild elephants recorded in China.

Chen said it was possible that their leader “lacks experience and led the whole group astray.”