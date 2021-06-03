Study probes elephants’ suction skill

AFP, PARIS





Elephants are known to use versatile trunks to grab objects big and small, drink great draughts and sniff out water kilometers away, but their proboscis can also switch to vacuum mode to eat, with suction power ranging from faint to ferocious, researchers said yesterday.

A team from the Georgia Institute of Technology observed the world’s largest land mammal suck up rutabaga, draw chia seeds out of water and pick up large tortilla chips without breaking them, the scientists reported in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface.

Up to now, it was thought that only fish exhibited this kind of suction prowess.

Experiments were carried out with the help of a 34-year-old female African elephant from Zoo Atlanta.

They observed that while the elephant used its sensitive prehensile tip to grab on to big chunks, she preferred suction to consume larger quantities of smaller pieces.

The elephant chose not to use vacuum power when offered grains of bran measuring about 1mm, “presumably to avoid getting the grains lodged in its trunk,” the study said. “Instead, the trunk tip squeezed the bran together to pick them up.”

The study found that elephants generate suction force not only by using their huge lungs, but also by increasing the diameter of their nasal passages.

Ultrasound showed the elephant using muscle contractions to dilate its nostrils up to 30 percent.

The elephant’s flow rate was calculated to be equivalent to 24 shower heads at once. She inhaled at speeds nearly 30 times faster than a human sneeze.