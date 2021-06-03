Japan to donate US$800m, shots

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to pledge an additional US$800 million to the WHO’s COVAX program, which provides COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need, the Mainichi Shimbun reported yesterday.

Japan has already pledged US$200 million to COVAX, and the country is expected to announce donations of vaccine doses to the program, the newspaper said without citing a source.

Suga was to serve as host for an online COVAX summit yesterday, which was to be attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris, philanthropist Bill Gates and representatives from G7 nations.

People walk in a shopping district in Nagoya, Japan, on Friday last week. Photo: AP

The summit is intended to fill a US$1.7 billion funding gap, and it is hoped that countries and organizations would boost their pledges of money and vaccine doses, a Japanese government official told reporters on Tuesday.

Japanese lawmakers have urged giving supplies of AstraZeneca’s vaccine to Taiwan, which is dealing with a spike in domestic infections and has vaccinated less than 2 percent of its 23.5 million population.

Japan has no immediate plans to use the AstraZeneca doses it has on hand and has secured enough supplies of other types of vaccine for its entire population.