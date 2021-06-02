World News Quick Take

AUSTRALIA

War games with US reduced

Despite COVID-19 pandemic concerns, a major joint military exercise with the US is to go ahead this year, but is to be significantly scaled back, Vice Admiral David Johnston said yesterday. The biannual “Talisman Sabre” war games are to take place next month, but will be about half the usual size, as the number of foreign troops entering the nation will be limited. About 17,000 personnel are to take part in the exercise, with 2,000 foreign forces arriving and undergoing a 14-day quarantine, Johnston told a senate hearing. The exercise also includes personnel from Canada, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Britain.

CHINA

First human case of H10N3

A Jiangsu Province resident has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, the National Health Commission said on its Web site yesterday. The 41-year-old man was hospitalized on April 28 and is in stable condition, it said, adding that no human case of H10N3 has been reported elsewhere. “This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” it said in a statement. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.”

HONG KONG

Real-name SIM coming

The government plans to introduce a real-name registration system for mobile phone pre-paid SIM cards in September in a bid to fight crime, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau (邱騰華) said yesterday, a move that is likely to stoke privacy and surveillance concerns. The new system would require people to register their name, ID card number and date of birth with the service provider, and authorities could use a warrant to request the information, he said. The bill would be considered on Wednesday next week in the Legislative Council and if it passes, would take effect on Sept. 1, he added.

CHINA

Blogger ‘defamed martyrs’

A popular blogger has been sentenced to eight months in prison for “defaming martyrs” after he suggested the death toll of the China-India border clash in June last year was higher than the official count of four, a court in Nanjing announced yesterday. Qiu Ziming (仇子明), who has more than 2.5 million followers on Sina Weibo, is the first person to be jailed under a new provision of a criminal law that bans the “defamation of martyrs and heroes.” After months of silence, the military in February said four soldiers were killed in a skirmish with Indian troops in the disputed Galwan Valley. Qiu had also said that a commanding officer survived “because he was the highest-ranking officer there” — a comment that irked officials.

EL SALVADOR

Court to free woman

A court has ordered the release of a young woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for homicide following the death of her fetus in 2012, authorities said on Monday. Sara Rogel was arrested in October 2012 after going to a hospital with bleeding injuries caused by what she said was a fall while carrying out chores at home. Then a 22-year-old student, Rogel was prosecuted and sentenced for killing her unborn daughter. More than eight years after Rogel was incarcerated, a judge for the Cojutepeque prison granted her early release after accepting an appeal for pardon from her lawyers, said Ulises Marinero, chief spokesman for the courts. However, Rogel will continue be held in custody as the prosecution has five days to appeal the decision.