AUSTRALIA
War games with US reduced
Despite COVID-19 pandemic concerns, a major joint military exercise with the US is to go ahead this year, but is to be significantly scaled back, Vice Admiral David Johnston said yesterday. The biannual “Talisman Sabre” war games are to take place next month, but will be about half the usual size, as the number of foreign troops entering the nation will be limited. About 17,000 personnel are to take part in the exercise, with 2,000 foreign forces arriving and undergoing a 14-day quarantine, Johnston told a senate hearing. The exercise also includes personnel from Canada, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Britain.
CHINA
First human case of H10N3
A Jiangsu Province resident has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, the National Health Commission said on its Web site yesterday. The 41-year-old man was hospitalized on April 28 and is in stable condition, it said, adding that no human case of H10N3 has been reported elsewhere. “This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” it said in a statement. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.”
HONG KONG
Real-name SIM coming
The government plans to introduce a real-name registration system for mobile phone pre-paid SIM cards in September in a bid to fight crime, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau (邱騰華) said yesterday, a move that is likely to stoke privacy and surveillance concerns. The new system would require people to register their name, ID card number and date of birth with the service provider, and authorities could use a warrant to request the information, he said. The bill would be considered on Wednesday next week in the Legislative Council and if it passes, would take effect on Sept. 1, he added.
CHINA
Blogger ‘defamed martyrs’
A popular blogger has been sentenced to eight months in prison for “defaming martyrs” after he suggested the death toll of the China-India border clash in June last year was higher than the official count of four, a court in Nanjing announced yesterday. Qiu Ziming (仇子明), who has more than 2.5 million followers on Sina Weibo, is the first person to be jailed under a new provision of a criminal law that bans the “defamation of martyrs and heroes.” After months of silence, the military in February said four soldiers were killed in a skirmish with Indian troops in the disputed Galwan Valley. Qiu had also said that a commanding officer survived “because he was the highest-ranking officer there” — a comment that irked officials.
EL SALVADOR
Court to free woman
A court has ordered the release of a young woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for homicide following the death of her fetus in 2012, authorities said on Monday. Sara Rogel was arrested in October 2012 after going to a hospital with bleeding injuries caused by what she said was a fall while carrying out chores at home. Then a 22-year-old student, Rogel was prosecuted and sentenced for killing her unborn daughter. More than eight years after Rogel was incarcerated, a judge for the Cojutepeque prison granted her early release after accepting an appeal for pardon from her lawyers, said Ulises Marinero, chief spokesman for the courts. However, Rogel will continue be held in custody as the prosecution has five days to appeal the decision.
The new president of the Tibetan exile government yesterday said that he was willing to reach out to the Chinese government to resolve their conflict, although the sides have not had dialogue in more than a decade. Penpa Tsering, former speaker of the Tibetan exile parliament, was sworn in as president of the Central Tibetan Administration at a ceremony in Dharmsala, the northern Indian town where Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has been living since he fled Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. The Dalai Lama participated virtually in the ceremony from his residence and spoke briefly. China
TRADE SPAT FEARS: Beijing’s remarks came after New Zealand’s foreign minister called on the country’s China-dependent businesses to ‘think about diversification’ China on Tuesday urged New Zealand to work in “the same direction, make the pie of cooperation bigger, rise above external distractions,” in response to comments made by New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta in a interview. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said that progress in relations could be achieved “on the premise that the two sides have long been committed to mutual respect, mutual trust and win-win results.” Zhao urged Wellington to work with China to advance a “comprehensive strategic partnership.” Mahuta had told the Guardian that New Zealand could find itself at the heart of
VICTORIA STATE: The latest outbreak has intensified criticism of a national vaccine rollout that Acting Victoria Premier James Merlino said is ‘not where it should be’ Five million people in Melbourne were yesterday ordered into a snap week-long lockdown, with officials blaming Australia’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccine rollout and hotel quarantine failures for yet another virus outbreak in the second-biggest city in the nation. Facing a cluster of 26 cases linked to the “highly infectious” Indian strain of COVID-19, authorities issued stay-at-home orders for Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state from midnight. It is the fourth time that Melbourne has been plunged into lockdown since the COVID-19 pandemic began, including nearly four months of harsh restrictions last year. The cluster is believed to have begun with a traveler who returned to
First came billions of dollars of investment, then millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Now there is a campaign for Serbia to thank China in a way that harks back to a bygone era: by building a statue to Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), called “comrade Xi” by backers of the campaign. The proposal comes from the fringe New Communist Party of Yugoslavia, which has paid for billboards in Belgrade to rally support for the tribute to Xi to be built in a local park. While the Serbian government has not said if it backs the idea, there is little doubt