COVID-19 variants with clunky, alphanumeric names have now been assigned the letters of the Greek alphabet to simplify discussion and pronunciation while avoiding stigma.
The WHO revealed the names on Monday amid criticism that those given by scientists to strains such as the South African variant — which goes by multiple names including B.1.351, 501Y.V2 and 20H/501Y.V2 — were too complicated.
Since the pandemic began, the names people have used to describe the virus have provoked controversy. Former US president Donald Trump called the novel coronavirus “the China virus” and other monikers, raising concern he was using the names as a political weapon to shift blame to a rival nation.
The WHO, which has urged people not to use language to advance COVID-19 profiling of people or nationalities, has also said people should avoid using country names in association with emerging variants.
The four coronavirus variants considered of concern by the UN agency and known generally by the public as the UK, South Africa, Brazil and India variants have now been assigned the Greek letters Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta respectively, according to the order of their detection.
Other variants of interest continue down the alphabet.
“While they have their advantages, these scientific names can be difficult to say and recall, and are prone to misreporting,” said the WHO, explaining the decision.
The choice of the Greek alphabet came after months of deliberations in which other possibilities such as Greek gods and invented, pseudo-classical names were considered, said bacteriologist Mark Pallen, who was involved in the talks.
Many, though, were already brands, companies or alien names.
Another idea, to refer to variants of concern as VOC1, VOC2 and so on, was scrapped after Pallen said pronunciation of the acronym could sound like an English swear word.
Lost religions and the names of plants and fruits were also considered, the WHO said.
Historically, viruses have often been associated with the locations from which they are thought to have emerged, such as the Ebola virus, which is named after a Congolese river.
However, this can be damaging and inaccurate, such as with the “Spanish flu” pandemic of 1918 whose origins are unknown, although the earliest cases are now believed to have emerged in the US state of Kansas.
“No country should be stigmatized for detecting and reporting variants,” WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said.
In the US, Asians have been harassed and attacked during the pandemic, with rights advocates and police saying anti-Asian sentiment was fueled by Trump’s comments blaming the pandemic on China.
US President Joe Biden this month signed a law against COVID-19 hate crimes.
Before the new WHO scheme, some scientists had adopted their own simplified nomenclature for variants, such as in a February paper using bird names. However, this was criticized on the grounds that this could imperil birds and by the mother of a girl named Robin.
The new president of the Tibetan exile government yesterday said that he was willing to reach out to the Chinese government to resolve their conflict, although the sides have not had dialogue in more than a decade. Penpa Tsering, former speaker of the Tibetan exile parliament, was sworn in as president of the Central Tibetan Administration at a ceremony in Dharmsala, the northern Indian town where Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has been living since he fled Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. The Dalai Lama participated virtually in the ceremony from his residence and spoke briefly. China
TRADE SPAT FEARS: Beijing’s remarks came after New Zealand’s foreign minister called on the country’s China-dependent businesses to ‘think about diversification’ China on Tuesday urged New Zealand to work in “the same direction, make the pie of cooperation bigger, rise above external distractions,” in response to comments made by New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta in a interview. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said that progress in relations could be achieved “on the premise that the two sides have long been committed to mutual respect, mutual trust and win-win results.” Zhao urged Wellington to work with China to advance a “comprehensive strategic partnership.” Mahuta had told the Guardian that New Zealand could find itself at the heart of
VICTORIA STATE: The latest outbreak has intensified criticism of a national vaccine rollout that Acting Victoria Premier James Merlino said is ‘not where it should be’ Five million people in Melbourne were yesterday ordered into a snap week-long lockdown, with officials blaming Australia’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccine rollout and hotel quarantine failures for yet another virus outbreak in the second-biggest city in the nation. Facing a cluster of 26 cases linked to the “highly infectious” Indian strain of COVID-19, authorities issued stay-at-home orders for Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state from midnight. It is the fourth time that Melbourne has been plunged into lockdown since the COVID-19 pandemic began, including nearly four months of harsh restrictions last year. The cluster is believed to have begun with a traveler who returned to
First came billions of dollars of investment, then millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Now there is a campaign for Serbia to thank China in a way that harks back to a bygone era: by building a statue to Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), called “comrade Xi” by backers of the campaign. The proposal comes from the fringe New Communist Party of Yugoslavia, which has paid for billboards in Belgrade to rally support for the tribute to Xi to be built in a local park. While the Serbian government has not said if it backs the idea, there is little doubt