PALAU

First virus case recorded

The Ministry of Health yesterday reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case, but authorities said it was historical and posed no transmission risk. The ministry said a traveler who arrived in the country earlier this month was found to have the virus, even though the person tested negative once before departing for the island and twice during a two-week quarantine. “Further tests revealed that this is a historical — past infection — case of COVID-19, and it is not infectious,” it said in a statement. The ministry estimated the person contracted the virus in January. Authorities refused to release any details about the patient or the country they traveled from, citing privacy concerns. The ministry said the person was being placed in isolation and close contacts were being assessed as a precaution only.

INDONESIA

Iranian tanker released

An Iranian-flagged tanker seized in January over the suspected illegal transfer of oil has been released, an Indonesian official and Iranian state media said on Saturday. The MT Horse was released on Friday after a court decision earlier in the week, while the captain would be subject to a two-year probation without any fine, Sea and Coast Guard spokesman Wisnu Pramandita said. The vessel had resumed its mission before returning home, Iranian state broadcaster Seda va Sima said. “The MT crew, with their sacrifice and firm determination to pursue their mission, safeguarded Iran’s national interest in maintaining the export of its oil and petroleum products,” Iranian oil ministry news agency SHANA quoted the tanker company as saying.

CHINA

Guangdong limits travel

Guangdong authorities yesterday reimposed COVID-19 travel controls on the southern province, announcing that anyone leaving the populous region must be tested for the virus following a spike in infections. Guangdong, which borders Hong Kong, recorded 20 new confirmed cases, all contracted locally, in the 24 hours through midnight Sunday. People leaving Guangdong by plane, train, bus or private car after 10 pm yesterday must present results of a nucleic acid test within the past 72 hours, the provincial government announced, adding that testing stations for truck drivers would be set up on major roads. The government of the provincial capital, Guangzhou, a business center of 15 million people, ordered mass testing after locally acquired infections were found beginning on May 21. The government said 700,000 people had been tested through Wednesday last week.

CHAD

CAR attack kills six

The government yesterday accused the Central African Republic (CAR) of killing six of its soldiers in an attack on an outpost in the south. “The Central African armed forces attacked the outpost of Sourou in Chad on Sunday morning ... killed a Chad soldier, injured five and kidnapped five others who were then executed in Mbang on the Central African Republic side,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Cherif Mahamat Zene said in a statement. The CAR regularly accuses its northern neighbor of supporting armed rebel groups from inside Chad. CAR soldiers were pursuing rebels from one of the many armed groups operating in the country across the border, a senior Chad security official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. As of yesterday morning, CAR authorities had not yet responded to requests for comment.