Violence ushered in the Memorial Day weekend in southern Florida, when gunmen indiscriminately sprayed bullets into crowds at two Miami venues.
Two people died and at least 20 others were injured early on Sunday morning during a shooting outside a banquet hall, about a day after a drive-by shooting killed one person and injured six.
Authorities called on the public to help identify the shooters.
“This type of gun violence has to stop. Every weekend it’s the same thing,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez, whose officers were hunting down three suspects believed to have been involved in Sunday’s violence.
“These are cold-blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,” Ramirez wrote on Twitter.
Two people died at the scene, while as many as 25 people went to various hospitals for treatment, police said.
Clayton Dillard and his family waited outside the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, where Sunday’s shooting took place shortly after midnight, hoping for news about a loved one they feared was among the two fatalities.
“I know he’s there,” Dillard said, “but they won’t let me come claim him.”
As of Sunday afternoon, police had not released the names of the victims, whose bodies were waiting to be removed from the scene — more than 16 hours after the shots rang out outside the banquet hall, which had been rented out for a concert.
Police said the gunfire began when three people got out of a sport utility vehicle shortly after midnight, and shot into a crowd with assault rifles and handguns.
The shooting was targeted, Ramirez said, without elaborating.
More than two dozen people crowded behind yellow police tape and a line of squad cars as police continued their investigation into Sunday evening.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined in the mourning, writing on Twitter that he was “praying for the recovery” of the victims and pledged help from state authorities.
“We are working with local authorities to bring justice to the perpetrators. Justice needs to be swift & severe,” DeSantis wrote.
Sunday’s shooting came a little over a day after a drive-by shooting claimed the life of one person outside another venue about 13 miles away, in the Wynwood area. Six others were injured.
Some witnesses likened the scene to a “war zone,” after a barrage of dozens of bullets sent people scurrying in the night.
Florida Senator Shevrin Jones said that he wants DeSantis to do more than just pray.
He is calling on the governor to sit down with Democrats to discuss meaningful ways of addressing gun violence.
“Thoughts and prayers have been going on for years and thoughts and prayers haven’t done a damn thing inside the black community — or any community when it comes to gun violence,” Jones said.
However, he acknowledged Republicans are resistant to discuss the issue.
“Republicans don’t want to talk about guns. They think we’re trying to take their guns away from them. If their talking point is that guns are for protection, or that guns are for hunting, just know that that terminology is different in certain communities,” Jones said. “Some of these individuals are using guns to murder. Some of these individuals are using guns to hunt people.”
The new president of the Tibetan exile government yesterday said that he was willing to reach out to the Chinese government to resolve their conflict, although the sides have not had dialogue in more than a decade. Penpa Tsering, former speaker of the Tibetan exile parliament, was sworn in as president of the Central Tibetan Administration at a ceremony in Dharmsala, the northern Indian town where Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has been living since he fled Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. The Dalai Lama participated virtually in the ceremony from his residence and spoke briefly. China
A mysterious air base being built on a volcanic island off Yemen sits in one of the world’s crucial maritime chokepoints for energy shipments and commercial cargo. While no country has claimed the air base on Mayun Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, shipping traffic associated with an attempt years ago to build a massive runway across the 5.6km-long island links back to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Officials in Yemen’s internationally recognized government have said that the Emiratis are behind this latest effort as well, even though the UAE in 2019 announced that it was withdrawing its troops from a Saudi
TRADE SPAT FEARS: Beijing’s remarks came after New Zealand’s foreign minister called on the country’s China-dependent businesses to ‘think about diversification’ China on Tuesday urged New Zealand to work in “the same direction, make the pie of cooperation bigger, rise above external distractions,” in response to comments made by New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta in a interview. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said that progress in relations could be achieved “on the premise that the two sides have long been committed to mutual respect, mutual trust and win-win results.” Zhao urged Wellington to work with China to advance a “comprehensive strategic partnership.” Mahuta had told the Guardian that New Zealand could find itself at the heart of
MILLIONS TO EXPIRE: The territory is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured enough doses to give shots to its entire population Hong Kong might soon need to throw away millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses because they are approaching their expiration date and not enough people have signed up to be vaccinated, an official said yesterday. Hong Kong is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured more than enough doses to inoculate its entire population of 7.5 million people. However, distrust of the government, online misinformation and a lack of urgency in the comparatively virus-free territory have led to entrenched vaccine hesitancy and a dismal inoculation drive. Yesterday, a member of Hong Kong’s vaccine task force said that residents