Shootings pierce Miami weekend

INDISCRIMINATE: Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo ‘Freddy’ Ramirez urged the public to help identify the gunmen, who remain at large

AP, MIAMI





Violence ushered in the Memorial Day weekend in southern Florida, when gunmen indiscriminately sprayed bullets into crowds at two Miami venues.

Two people died and at least 20 others were injured early on Sunday morning during a shooting outside a banquet hall, about a day after a drive-by shooting killed one person and injured six.

Authorities called on the public to help identify the shooters.

“This type of gun violence has to stop. Every weekend it’s the same thing,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez, whose officers were hunting down three suspects believed to have been involved in Sunday’s violence.

“These are cold-blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,” Ramirez wrote on Twitter.

Two people died at the scene, while as many as 25 people went to various hospitals for treatment, police said.

Clayton Dillard and his family waited outside the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, where Sunday’s shooting took place shortly after midnight, hoping for news about a loved one they feared was among the two fatalities.

“I know he’s there,” Dillard said, “but they won’t let me come claim him.”

As of Sunday afternoon, police had not released the names of the victims, whose bodies were waiting to be removed from the scene — more than 16 hours after the shots rang out outside the banquet hall, which had been rented out for a concert.

Police said the gunfire began when three people got out of a sport utility vehicle shortly after midnight, and shot into a crowd with assault rifles and handguns.

The shooting was targeted, Ramirez said, without elaborating.

More than two dozen people crowded behind yellow police tape and a line of squad cars as police continued their investigation into Sunday evening.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined in the mourning, writing on Twitter that he was “praying for the recovery” of the victims and pledged help from state authorities.

“We are working with local authorities to bring justice to the perpetrators. Justice needs to be swift & severe,” DeSantis wrote.

Sunday’s shooting came a little over a day after a drive-by shooting claimed the life of one person outside another venue about 13 miles away, in the Wynwood area. Six others were injured.

Some witnesses likened the scene to a “war zone,” after a barrage of dozens of bullets sent people scurrying in the night.

Florida Senator Shevrin Jones said that he wants DeSantis to do more than just pray.

He is calling on the governor to sit down with Democrats to discuss meaningful ways of addressing gun violence.

“Thoughts and prayers have been going on for years and thoughts and prayers haven’t done a damn thing inside the black community — or any community when it comes to gun violence,” Jones said.

However, he acknowledged Republicans are resistant to discuss the issue.

“Republicans don’t want to talk about guns. They think we’re trying to take their guns away from them. If their talking point is that guns are for protection, or that guns are for hunting, just know that that terminology is different in certain communities,” Jones said. “Some of these individuals are using guns to murder. Some of these individuals are using guns to hunt people.”