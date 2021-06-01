Texas Democratic lawmakers on Sunday pulled off a last-ditch walkout in the Texas House of Representatives to block passage of one of the most restrictive voting bills in the US, leaving Republican lawmakers with no choice, but to abandon a midnight deadline and declare the legislative session essentially over.
The revolt is one of the Democrats’ biggest protests to date against Republican efforts nationwide to impose stricter election laws, and they used the spotlight to urge US President Joe Biden to act on voting rights.
However, the victory might be fleeting: Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who had declared new voting laws a priority in Texas, quickly announced that he would order a special session to finish the job.
Photo: AP
He called the failure of the bill “deeply disappointing,” but did not say when he would drag lawmakers back to work.
“We’ve said for so many years that we want more people to participate in our democracy and it just seems that’s not the case,” Democratic Texas Representative Carl Sherman said.
One by one, Democratic lawmakers left the House chamber until there was no longer the 100-member quorum needed to pass Senate Bill 7, which would have reduced polling hours, empowered poll watchers and scaled back ways to vote in Texas, which has some of the nation’s strictest voting laws.
They gathered later outside a black church, driving home their anger over a last-minute change to the Texas bill that would have prohibited Sunday voting before 1pm, when many black worshipers go to the polls.
Democratic lawmakers said that they did not go into the House vote intending to break quorum, but instead became fed up after Republican lawmakers repeatedly refused to take their questions while racing to pass the legislation.
It was a stunning turnabout from just 24 hours earlier, when the bill seemed all but guaranteed to reach Abbott’s desk.
The Texas Senate had signed off earlier on Sunday after Republican senators, who hold an 18-to-13 majority in the chamber, used a bare-knuckle procedural move to suspend the rules and take up the measure in the middle of the night.
However, as the day wore on in the House, Republicans chances wobbled.
Texas Representative Chris Turner, the Democratic House leader, said that he sent a text message to members of his caucus at 10:35pm, telling them to leave the chamber, but even by that point, the exodus was well underway.
“We knew today, with the eyes of the nation watching actions in Austin, that we needed to send a message, and that message is very, very clear: ‘Mr President, we need a national response to federal voting rights,’” Democratic Texas Representative Trey Martinez Fischer said.
Republicans showed restraint in criticizing Democrats for the move.
“I am disappointed that some members decided to break quorum,” said Republican Texas Representative Briscoe Cain, who carried the bill in the House. “We all know what that meant. I understand why they were doing it, but we all took an oath to Texans that we would be here to do our jobs.”
It was not the first time that Texas Democrats — who have been out of power in the state for decades — have been able to block contentious legislation, despite being outnumbered.
“We might have won the war tonight, but the battle is not over,” Democratic Texas Representative Nicole Collier said. “We will continue to fight and speak out against those measures that attempt to silence our voices.”
