TV stars and fans will follow in the virtual footsteps of Tupac Shakur, Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston by appearing in hologram form at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) television awards, it has been announced.
Nominees for this year’s BAFTA who cannot attend the ceremony on Sunday because of COVID-19 restrictions can be beamed on to the red carpet.
FILMING BUBBLES
Photo: EPA-EFE
The technology will be offered to TV stars who might be restricted to production filming bubbles, as well as fans who had hoped to line the red carpet.
Members of the public wishing to catch a glimpse of their favorite actors, including nominees such as John Boyega, Michaela Coel and Paul Mescal, will not be allowed to gather this year, but can sign up for the chance to receive the pop hologram treatment.
Successful fans will be able to ask their chosen celebrity a question live on the red carpet. After being offered a choice of digital red carpet outfits, their hologram will be introduced to their famous interviewee by presenters Vick Hope and Stacey Dooley.
LEADING NOMINEES
Expecting to take home prizes at this year’s ceremony is Steve McQueen’s trailblazing, five-part series Small Axe. The anthology, which has received 15 nominations, has already been lauded at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards, for behind-the-scenes talent.
Boyega was nominated for his performance as Metropolitan police officer Leroy Logan in the instalment “Red, White And Blue,” while Letitia Wright and Shaun Parkes have received nods for their performances in “Mangrove,” and McQueen is in the running for best director.
Royal drama The Crown also received 10 nominations, while Coel’s I May Destroy You received eight and the dramatization of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People is up for seven.
The Virgin Media must-see moments category, which is voted for by the public, includes nods for Nigella Lawson pronouncing the word microwave as “mee-cro-wah-vay” on Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat, Diversity’s dance routine inspired by Black Lives Matter protests on Britain’s Got Talent, and Gogglebox’s armchair critics responding to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s COVID-19 press conferences.
The BAFTA film awards took place last month, with a mix of virtual and in-person appearances.
The new president of the Tibetan exile government yesterday said that he was willing to reach out to the Chinese government to resolve their conflict, although the sides have not had dialogue in more than a decade. Penpa Tsering, former speaker of the Tibetan exile parliament, was sworn in as president of the Central Tibetan Administration at a ceremony in Dharmsala, the northern Indian town where Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has been living since he fled Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. The Dalai Lama participated virtually in the ceremony from his residence and spoke briefly. China
A mysterious air base being built on a volcanic island off Yemen sits in one of the world’s crucial maritime chokepoints for energy shipments and commercial cargo. While no country has claimed the air base on Mayun Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, shipping traffic associated with an attempt years ago to build a massive runway across the 5.6km-long island links back to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Officials in Yemen’s internationally recognized government have said that the Emiratis are behind this latest effort as well, even though the UAE in 2019 announced that it was withdrawing its troops from a Saudi
TRADE SPAT FEARS: Beijing’s remarks came after New Zealand’s foreign minister called on the country’s China-dependent businesses to ‘think about diversification’ China on Tuesday urged New Zealand to work in “the same direction, make the pie of cooperation bigger, rise above external distractions,” in response to comments made by New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta in a interview. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said that progress in relations could be achieved “on the premise that the two sides have long been committed to mutual respect, mutual trust and win-win results.” Zhao urged Wellington to work with China to advance a “comprehensive strategic partnership.” Mahuta had told the Guardian that New Zealand could find itself at the heart of
MILLIONS TO EXPIRE: The territory is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured enough doses to give shots to its entire population Hong Kong might soon need to throw away millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses because they are approaching their expiration date and not enough people have signed up to be vaccinated, an official said yesterday. Hong Kong is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured more than enough doses to inoculate its entire population of 7.5 million people. However, distrust of the government, online misinformation and a lack of urgency in the comparatively virus-free territory have led to entrenched vaccine hesitancy and a dismal inoculation drive. Yesterday, a member of Hong Kong’s vaccine task force said that residents