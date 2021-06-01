TV stars, fans to appear as holograms at UK awards

BAFTA TV AWARDS: Fans can sign up for the chance to receive the hologram treatment and appear on the red carpet to ask their favorite actor a question

The Guardian





TV stars and fans will follow in the virtual footsteps of Tupac Shakur, Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston by appearing in hologram form at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) television awards, it has been announced.

Nominees for this year’s BAFTA who cannot attend the ceremony on Sunday because of COVID-19 restrictions can be beamed on to the red carpet.

FILMING BUBBLES

British filmmaker Steve McQueen poses during the photocall for the movie Small Axe at the 15th annual Rome International Film Festival in Italy on Oct. 15 last year. Photo: EPA-EFE

The technology will be offered to TV stars who might be restricted to production filming bubbles, as well as fans who had hoped to line the red carpet.

Members of the public wishing to catch a glimpse of their favorite actors, including nominees such as John Boyega, Michaela Coel and Paul Mescal, will not be allowed to gather this year, but can sign up for the chance to receive the pop hologram treatment.

Successful fans will be able to ask their chosen celebrity a question live on the red carpet. After being offered a choice of digital red carpet outfits, their hologram will be introduced to their famous interviewee by presenters Vick Hope and Stacey Dooley.

LEADING NOMINEES

Expecting to take home prizes at this year’s ceremony is Steve McQueen’s trailblazing, five-part series Small Axe. The anthology, which has received 15 nominations, has already been lauded at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards, for behind-the-scenes talent.

Boyega was nominated for his performance as Metropolitan police officer Leroy Logan in the instalment “Red, White And Blue,” while Letitia Wright and Shaun Parkes have received nods for their performances in “Mangrove,” and McQueen is in the running for best director.

Royal drama The Crown also received 10 nominations, while Coel’s I May Destroy You received eight and the dramatization of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People is up for seven.

The Virgin Media must-see moments category, which is voted for by the public, includes nods for Nigella Lawson pronouncing the word microwave as “mee-cro-wah-vay” on Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat, Diversity’s dance routine inspired by Black Lives Matter protests on Britain’s Got Talent, and Gogglebox’s armchair critics responding to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s COVID-19 press conferences.

The BAFTA film awards took place last month, with a mix of virtual and in-person appearances.