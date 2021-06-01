An Australian academic on trial in China for espionage has told supporters he has been tortured in detention and still does not know which country he is accused of spying for.
Chinese-born Yang Jun (楊軍) said he was mistreated while being held at a secret detention site after being taken into custody more than two years ago.
“The first six months... was a really bad period. They tortured me,” he said in a message seen by Agence France-Presse. “I’ve already been held in a place worse than prison for over two years now.”
Photo: AFP
The 56-year-old academic’s trial began behind closed doors on Thursday, with the Australian ambassador in Beijing denied access.
Yang said that he can only eat with two teeth due to dental problems, and was “tired and confused” during Thursday’s hearing, in which he “didn’t have the spirit to speak enough.”
“I only spoke for three-five minutes. My own defense was not so good,” he said.
Yang insisted he is “100 percent innocent,” and said he had tried and failed to get records from his interrogation dismissed.
“It’s illegal. Torture,” he said, accusing authorities of using a “hidden camera.”
“The interrogations I had been subjected to, where I was told I had to confess... Perhaps someone was taking revenge against me,” he said.
Yang also said he failed in a plea to be allowed to submit evidence and call witnesses in his own defense.
Beijing has said the trial can lawfully be held in secret because it involves “state secrets” and has accused Australia of “interference” at a time of deteriorating relations between the two nations.
Yang, who also goes under the pen name Yang Hengjun (楊恒均), said he was still unclear who he was accused of spying for.
“This isn’t a crime of ideology. The charges are about espionage. But who did I work for? If this is a crime, and if I’m a criminal, then who did I work for? I didn’t work for Australia or the US,” he said.
“I’m only writing for people. Writing for rule of law, democracy, and freedom,” he said.
Yang reportedly once worked in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hainan Province — although this has been denied by Beijing.
He is believed to have left mainland China for Hong Kong in 1992, and then traveled to the US five years later, where he worked for the Atlantic Council think tank.
He later took up Australian citizenship — although Beijing does not recognize dual nationality — and wrote a series of spy novels and a popular Chinese-language blog.
Yang went missing in China once before in 2011, describing his disappearance as a “misunderstanding” when he resurfaced days later. Beijing has outlined almost no details of the case against him since he was taken into custody.
The Chinese judicial system convicts most people who stand trial, and espionage charges can carry a sentence of life in prison.
Relations between Canberra and Beijing have deteriorated sharply in recent years, with disputes over everything from telecoms giant Huawei to the origins of COVID-19 and human rights issues in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
The new president of the Tibetan exile government yesterday said that he was willing to reach out to the Chinese government to resolve their conflict, although the sides have not had dialogue in more than a decade. Penpa Tsering, former speaker of the Tibetan exile parliament, was sworn in as president of the Central Tibetan Administration at a ceremony in Dharmsala, the northern Indian town where Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has been living since he fled Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. The Dalai Lama participated virtually in the ceremony from his residence and spoke briefly. China
A mysterious air base being built on a volcanic island off Yemen sits in one of the world’s crucial maritime chokepoints for energy shipments and commercial cargo. While no country has claimed the air base on Mayun Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, shipping traffic associated with an attempt years ago to build a massive runway across the 5.6km-long island links back to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Officials in Yemen’s internationally recognized government have said that the Emiratis are behind this latest effort as well, even though the UAE in 2019 announced that it was withdrawing its troops from a Saudi
TRADE SPAT FEARS: Beijing’s remarks came after New Zealand’s foreign minister called on the country’s China-dependent businesses to ‘think about diversification’ China on Tuesday urged New Zealand to work in “the same direction, make the pie of cooperation bigger, rise above external distractions,” in response to comments made by New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta in a interview. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said that progress in relations could be achieved “on the premise that the two sides have long been committed to mutual respect, mutual trust and win-win results.” Zhao urged Wellington to work with China to advance a “comprehensive strategic partnership.” Mahuta had told the Guardian that New Zealand could find itself at the heart of
MILLIONS TO EXPIRE: The territory is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured enough doses to give shots to its entire population Hong Kong might soon need to throw away millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses because they are approaching their expiration date and not enough people have signed up to be vaccinated, an official said yesterday. Hong Kong is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured more than enough doses to inoculate its entire population of 7.5 million people. However, distrust of the government, online misinformation and a lack of urgency in the comparatively virus-free territory have led to entrenched vaccine hesitancy and a dismal inoculation drive. Yesterday, a member of Hong Kong’s vaccine task force said that residents