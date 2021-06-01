Chinese couples allowed to have three children

AFP, BEIJING





China has relaxed its family planning policy to allow couples to have a maximum of three children after a census showed that its population is rapidly aging, the Xinhua news agency reported yesterday.

For almost 40 years, China enforced a controversial “one-child policy” — one of the strictest family planning regulations worldwide — which was lifted in 2016 due to widespread concerns over an aging workforce and economic stagnation.

“To actively respond to the aging of the population ... a couple can have three children,” Xinhua said, citing a meeting of the Chinese Communist Party Politburo Standing Committee hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).

Children play with balloons at a Shanghai railway station on March 5. Photo: Reuters

Despite government efforts to encourage births, China’s annual births have continued to plummet to a record low of 12 million last year, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said in April.

China’s fertility rate stands at 1.3 — below the level needed to maintain a stable population, the bureau said.

The once-in-a-decade census results published in April also showed that China’s population grew at its slowest rate since the 1960s, reaching 1.41 billion.

It comes alongside a sharp drop in the number of working-age people, once again raising fears of a looming demographic crisis.

China’s gender balance has also been skewed by decades of the one-child policy, and a traditional social preference for boys, which prompted a generation of sex-selective abortions and abandoned baby girls.