Hong Kong police have arrested an elderly democracy advocate as she made a solo demonstration over China’s Tiananmen Square Massacre in a vivid illustration of the zero protest tolerance now wielded by authorities in the territory.
Alexandra Wong (王鳳瑤), 65, was detained on Sunday on suspicion of taking part in an unlawful assembly as she walked toward Beijing’s Liaison Office in Hong Kong.
Wong — known locally as “Grandma Wong” — was a regular fixture of the huge democracy protests that swept Hong Kong in 2019.
She could often be seen waving a Union Jack flag, a symbol of her dissatisfaction with Beijing’s rule since the territory was handed to China by former colonial power Britain in 1997.
Protest is now all but outlawed in Hong Kong.
Authorities have used the threat of COVID-19 and security concerns to ban demonstrations.
A vigil planned for Friday — the 32nd anniversary of Beijing’s 1989 crackdown on democracy protests in Tiananmen Square — has been denied permission for the second year in a row.
Authorities have cited the coronavirus, although Hong Kong is celebrating no local transmission cases of unknown origin for the past month.
Advocates had also sought permission for a small Tiananmen-themed march on Sunday to the Liaison Office, which represents the central government in the territory, but it was also denied permission.
Wong turned up anyway that afternoon holding as sign that read “32, June 4, Tiananmen’s lament” and a yellow umbrella — the latter a symbol of Hong Kong’s democracy movement.
The South China Morning Post said the pensioner started chanting slogans in a park before heading toward the Liaison Office by herself, while being followed and filmed by police.
She was stopped twice.
“I’m only by myself, just an old lady here. Why stop me?” the Post quoted Wong as telling officers.
Soon afterward she was arrested.
Police confirmed that a 65-year-old woman surnamed Wong had been arrested for “knowingly participating in an unauthorized assembly and attempting to incite others to join an unauthorized assembly.”
Hong Kong’s democracy movement has been crushed by a broad crackdown on dissent over the past year, including the imposition of a National Security Law that criminalizes much dissent.
In the middle of the 2019 protests Wong disappeared for more than a year. She resurfaced saying she had been detained by mainland authorities during a trip to Shenzhen.
