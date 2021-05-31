INDONESIA
One missing after ferry fire
Search teams are looking for one missing person after rescuing all other passengers from a large ferry that caught fire in Indonesia, an official said yesterday. The KM Karya Indah was heading to Sanana, a remote port in the northeast of the archipelago. Shortly after departing, the ferry caught fire, forcing passengers and crew to jump into the sea to save themselves. “There were 275 people on board, 274 had been evacuated safely,” Muhammad Arafah, the head of the local search and rescue team, told Kompas TV. “One person, a 43-year-old man, is still being searched for.” More than a dozen crew have been detained and questioned to determine the fire’s cause.
AFGHANISTAN
Roadside bomb kills four
At least four people, including two university lecturers, were killed and 11 were wounded when a roadside bomb struck their bus north of Kabul on Saturday, officials said. The incident occurred when the bus they were traveling in was hit by an explosive planted on the road in the city of Charikar, Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesman Tareq Arian told reporters. The Ministry of Higher Education said at least two of the dead were lecturers at al-Beroni University, adding that the wounded included the dean of the university and some students. No group has so far claimed the bombing.
UNITED STATES
Yellow stars spark outcry
A hat shop in Tennessee faced a huge backlash on Saturday, one day after promoting a yellow star patch like those worn by Jews in Nazi-era Germany, labeled “not vaccinated.” Nashville shop HatWRKS on Friday shared on its Instagram account a now-deleted photograph announcing the arrival of the US$5 patches. “Your Nazi star badges are perhaps the most offensive, anti-Semitic thing I’ve ever seen,” one user posted on the business’ Facebook page, summing up the social media outcry in response to the post. Local media showed a few dozen protesters outside the shop on Saturday, some of whom held a banner reading: “No Nazis in Nashville.” The business replaced its controversial post with another one addressing its critics. “people are so outraged by my post? but are you outraged with the tyranny the world is experiencing?” it wrote. The HatWRKS controversy came the same week that US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene repeatedly equated COVID-19 mask mandates with Nazis forcing Jews to wear yellow stars.
UNITED STATE
Gavin MacLeod dies
Gavin MacLeod, who played a wise-cracking news writer on the classic 1970s US sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died on Saturday aged 90. His nephew, Mark See, confirmed his death to Variety. No cause of death was given, it said, but MacLeod’s health had declined in the past few months. The bald MacLeod often played villains on TV before being cast in the acerbic comic role of Murray Slaughter on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which ran on CBS from 1970 to 1977 and was one of the most honored shows of its decade, winning 29 Emmy Awards. Afterward, MacLeod was signed for the starring role of Captain Merrill Stubing on ABC’s The Love Boat, which ran for 10 seasons from 1977 to 1987. “I remember TV critics saying, ‘How could you do it?’” MacLeod told Entertainment Weekly in 1997, referring to his jump from The Mary Tyler Moore Show to The Love Boat. “But I loved it. I said: ‘This is going to take people away from the everyday burdens of life. It’ll give them something to dream about.’”
A mysterious air base being built on a volcanic island off Yemen sits in one of the world’s crucial maritime chokepoints for energy shipments and commercial cargo. While no country has claimed the air base on Mayun Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, shipping traffic associated with an attempt years ago to build a massive runway across the 5.6km-long island links back to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Officials in Yemen’s internationally recognized government have said that the Emiratis are behind this latest effort as well, even though the UAE in 2019 announced that it was withdrawing its troops from a Saudi
TRADE SPAT FEARS: Beijing’s remarks came after New Zealand’s foreign minister called on the country’s China-dependent businesses to ‘think about diversification’ China on Tuesday urged New Zealand to work in “the same direction, make the pie of cooperation bigger, rise above external distractions,” in response to comments made by New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta in a interview. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said that progress in relations could be achieved “on the premise that the two sides have long been committed to mutual respect, mutual trust and win-win results.” Zhao urged Wellington to work with China to advance a “comprehensive strategic partnership.” Mahuta had told the Guardian that New Zealand could find itself at the heart of
MILLIONS TO EXPIRE: The territory is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured enough doses to give shots to its entire population Hong Kong might soon need to throw away millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses because they are approaching their expiration date and not enough people have signed up to be vaccinated, an official said yesterday. Hong Kong is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured more than enough doses to inoculate its entire population of 7.5 million people. However, distrust of the government, online misinformation and a lack of urgency in the comparatively virus-free territory have led to entrenched vaccine hesitancy and a dismal inoculation drive. Yesterday, a member of Hong Kong’s vaccine task force said that residents
VICTORIA STATE: The latest outbreak has intensified criticism of a national vaccine rollout that Acting Victoria Premier James Merlino said is ‘not where it should be’ Five million people in Melbourne were yesterday ordered into a snap week-long lockdown, with officials blaming Australia’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccine rollout and hotel quarantine failures for yet another virus outbreak in the second-biggest city in the nation. Facing a cluster of 26 cases linked to the “highly infectious” Indian strain of COVID-19, authorities issued stay-at-home orders for Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state from midnight. It is the fourth time that Melbourne has been plunged into lockdown since the COVID-19 pandemic began, including nearly four months of harsh restrictions last year. The cluster is believed to have begun with a traveler who returned to