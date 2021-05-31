World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDONESIA

One missing after ferry fire

Search teams are looking for one missing person after rescuing all other passengers from a large ferry that caught fire in Indonesia, an official said yesterday. The KM Karya Indah was heading to Sanana, a remote port in the northeast of the archipelago. Shortly after departing, the ferry caught fire, forcing passengers and crew to jump into the sea to save themselves. “There were 275 people on board, 274 had been evacuated safely,” Muhammad Arafah, the head of the local search and rescue team, told Kompas TV. “One person, a 43-year-old man, is still being searched for.” More than a dozen crew have been detained and questioned to determine the fire’s cause.

AFGHANISTAN

Roadside bomb kills four

At least four people, including two university lecturers, were killed and 11 were wounded when a roadside bomb struck their bus north of Kabul on Saturday, officials said. The incident occurred when the bus they were traveling in was hit by an explosive planted on the road in the city of Charikar, Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesman Tareq Arian told reporters. The Ministry of Higher Education said at least two of the dead were lecturers at al-Beroni University, adding that the wounded included the dean of the university and some students. No group has so far claimed the bombing.

UNITED STATES

Yellow stars spark outcry

A hat shop in Tennessee faced a huge backlash on Saturday, one day after promoting a yellow star patch like those worn by Jews in Nazi-era Germany, labeled “not vaccinated.” Nashville shop HatWRKS on Friday shared on its Instagram account a now-deleted photograph announcing the arrival of the US$5 patches. “Your Nazi star badges are perhaps the most offensive, anti-Semitic thing I’ve ever seen,” one user posted on the business’ Facebook page, summing up the social media outcry in response to the post. Local media showed a few dozen protesters outside the shop on Saturday, some of whom held a banner reading: “No Nazis in Nashville.” The business replaced its controversial post with another one addressing its critics. “people are so outraged by my post? but are you outraged with the tyranny the world is experiencing?” it wrote. The HatWRKS controversy came the same week that US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene repeatedly equated COVID-19 mask mandates with Nazis forcing Jews to wear yellow stars.

UNITED STATE

Gavin MacLeod dies

Gavin MacLeod, who played a wise-cracking news writer on the classic 1970s US sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died on Saturday aged 90. His nephew, Mark See, confirmed his death to Variety. No cause of death was given, it said, but MacLeod’s health had declined in the past few months. The bald MacLeod often played villains on TV before being cast in the acerbic comic role of Murray Slaughter on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which ran on CBS from 1970 to 1977 and was one of the most honored shows of its decade, winning 29 Emmy Awards. Afterward, MacLeod was signed for the starring role of Captain Merrill Stubing on ABC’s The Love Boat, which ran for 10 seasons from 1977 to 1987. “I remember TV critics saying, ‘How could you do it?’” MacLeod told Entertainment Weekly in 1997, referring to his jump from The Mary Tyler Moore Show to The Love Boat. “But I loved it. I said: ‘This is going to take people away from the everyday burdens of life. It’ll give them something to dream about.’”