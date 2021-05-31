Texas to vote on Republican-backed voting limits

VOTING FRAUD ISSUE: US President Joe Biden called the proposed legislation ‘wrong and un-American,’ saying lawmakers should not be making it harder for people to vote

Texan lawmakers are set to vote on a sweeping election reform bill that limits early hours to cast ballots, bans drive-through polling sites and places new requirements on voters, the latest attempt by Republicans to impose voting restrictions at the state level.

A committee of state representatives and senators on Saturday finalized the legislation, sending it to both Republican-led chambers for a simple majority vote expected sometime this weekend.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, has indicated that he would sign the bill into law.

If approved and signed into law, Texans would no longer be able to take advantage of 24-hour polling sites or cast ballots at drive-through polling places in parking garages and lots. The bill would also ban mobile units or temporary structures from being used as polling places.

The legislation would bar election officials from sending unsolicited mail-in ballot applications to voters and place new requirements on Texans who want to vote through the mail. The removal of disruptive poll watchers would also become tougher under the measure.

US President Joe Biden said in a statement that the legislation in Texas “attacks the sacred right to vote.”

“It’s wrong and un-American,” Biden said. “In the 21st century, we should be making it easier, not harder, for every eligible voter to vote.”

Democrats and voting rights advocates have said the restrictions would further harm voters who are disabled and who live in minority communities that are already plagued by long lines and inadequate election infrastructure.

Texas State Senator Bryan Hughes, the Republican who authored the Texas Election Integrity Bill, said in a statement on Friday that the legislation would provide security and accessibility at the polls.

The bill makes “it easy to vote and hard to cheat,” he said. “There is nothing more foundational to this democracy and our state than the integrity of our elections.”

Texas would join 14 other USstates that have enacted 22 laws this year that make it more difficult for Americans to vote, a report released on Friday said.

Republican lawmakers across the nation are pursuing tougher voting restrictions in the wake of former US president Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud.

Courts have rejected those claims in more than 60 lawsuits challenging the results.