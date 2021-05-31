The Colombian army on Saturday tightened its control over Cali, the country’s third-largest city, after the latest anti-government protests left at least 13 people dead.
The city’s streets were largely deserted after clashes late on Friday pitted police against armed civilians. The country is in the second month of protests against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque.
In Cali, a city of 2.2 million, the smoking remains of barricades and rubble heaps testified to the chaotic night. There, as across the country, poverty and the COVID-19 pandemic have sparked widespread anger and resentment.
Photo: AFP
The month of protests has left at least 59 people dead, officials have said, including the 13 who died in Cali.
More than 2,300 civilians and uniformed personnel have been injured, the Colombian Ministry of National Defense said..
The Human Rights Watch cited “credible reports” of at least 63 deaths nationwide, and called the situation in Cali “very serious.”
Duque, who has been in Cali since Friday, ordered 7,000 troops to help clear and patrol blockaded roads in 10 of the country’s 32 departments, while a total of 1,141 soldiers were deployed in Cali.
A crowd in Cali on Saturday booed Duque as he appeared in public before traveling to Popayan.
“He is a disgrace,” one young person shouted while crying in a video circulating on social media.
One witness, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal, said that a group of protesters in Cali were celebrating the one-month anniversary of the anti-government rallies when “shots rang out.”
“They started massacring people,” the 22-year-old said.
He said the shots came from “five guys in civilian clothes behind the trees.”
Videos that went viral supported his account.
Police said in a statement that they were investigating.
“In the south of the city we had a real scene of confrontation and almost an urban war where many people not only lost their lives, but we also had a significant number of injuries,” said Carlos Rojas, Cali’s security secretary.
Duque, who on Friday chaired a security meeting in the city, afterward announced “the maximum deployment of military assistance to the national police” would begin immediately.
The police in Colombia are under the command of the military.
People in Cali’s poorer neighborhoods said that the military deployment makes them more fearful, not less.
“We feel threatened, we feel more in danger,” said Lina Gallegas, a 31-year-old social leader. “If something happens we cannot call the police because they are the ones who are killing.”
Luis Felipe Vega, a political scientist at Javeriana University, likened the deployment to “putting out a fire with gasoline.”
Government mediation attempts have been largely futile, unable to contain the fury of increasingly politicized young people battered by the pandemic and angered by the country’s deep inequalities. An estimated one-third of those aged 14 to 28 are jobless and not in school.
Duque’s attempts at negotiation have been further frustrated by forces in his rightist Democratic Center party, who prefer an iron-fist approach with elections a year away.
A mysterious air base being built on a volcanic island off Yemen sits in one of the world’s crucial maritime chokepoints for energy shipments and commercial cargo. While no country has claimed the air base on Mayun Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, shipping traffic associated with an attempt years ago to build a massive runway across the 5.6km-long island links back to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Officials in Yemen’s internationally recognized government have said that the Emiratis are behind this latest effort as well, even though the UAE in 2019 announced that it was withdrawing its troops from a Saudi
TRADE SPAT FEARS: Beijing’s remarks came after New Zealand’s foreign minister called on the country’s China-dependent businesses to ‘think about diversification’ China on Tuesday urged New Zealand to work in “the same direction, make the pie of cooperation bigger, rise above external distractions,” in response to comments made by New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta in a interview. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said that progress in relations could be achieved “on the premise that the two sides have long been committed to mutual respect, mutual trust and win-win results.” Zhao urged Wellington to work with China to advance a “comprehensive strategic partnership.” Mahuta had told the Guardian that New Zealand could find itself at the heart of
MILLIONS TO EXPIRE: The territory is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured enough doses to give shots to its entire population Hong Kong might soon need to throw away millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses because they are approaching their expiration date and not enough people have signed up to be vaccinated, an official said yesterday. Hong Kong is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured more than enough doses to inoculate its entire population of 7.5 million people. However, distrust of the government, online misinformation and a lack of urgency in the comparatively virus-free territory have led to entrenched vaccine hesitancy and a dismal inoculation drive. Yesterday, a member of Hong Kong’s vaccine task force said that residents
VICTORIA STATE: The latest outbreak has intensified criticism of a national vaccine rollout that Acting Victoria Premier James Merlino said is ‘not where it should be’ Five million people in Melbourne were yesterday ordered into a snap week-long lockdown, with officials blaming Australia’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccine rollout and hotel quarantine failures for yet another virus outbreak in the second-biggest city in the nation. Facing a cluster of 26 cases linked to the “highly infectious” Indian strain of COVID-19, authorities issued stay-at-home orders for Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state from midnight. It is the fourth time that Melbourne has been plunged into lockdown since the COVID-19 pandemic began, including nearly four months of harsh restrictions last year. The cluster is believed to have begun with a traveler who returned to