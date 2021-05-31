Colombia protests leave 13 dead in Cali

‘SHOTS RANG OUT’: One witness said a group of protesters were celebrating one month of protests when five men in civilian clothes ‘started massacring people’

AFP, BOGOTA





The Colombian army on Saturday tightened its control over Cali, the country’s third-largest city, after the latest anti-government protests left at least 13 people dead.

The city’s streets were largely deserted after clashes late on Friday pitted police against armed civilians. The country is in the second month of protests against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque.

In Cali, a city of 2.2 million, the smoking remains of barricades and rubble heaps testified to the chaotic night. There, as across the country, poverty and the COVID-19 pandemic have sparked widespread anger and resentment.

A woman mourns the deaths of demonstrators amid protests against Colombian President Ivan Duque’s government in Cali on Saturday. Photo: AFP

The month of protests has left at least 59 people dead, officials have said, including the 13 who died in Cali.

More than 2,300 civilians and uniformed personnel have been injured, the Colombian Ministry of National Defense said..

The Human Rights Watch cited “credible reports” of at least 63 deaths nationwide, and called the situation in Cali “very serious.”

Duque, who has been in Cali since Friday, ordered 7,000 troops to help clear and patrol blockaded roads in 10 of the country’s 32 departments, while a total of 1,141 soldiers were deployed in Cali.

A crowd in Cali on Saturday booed Duque as he appeared in public before traveling to Popayan.

“He is a disgrace,” one young person shouted while crying in a video circulating on social media.

One witness, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal, said that a group of protesters in Cali were celebrating the one-month anniversary of the anti-government rallies when “shots rang out.”

“They started massacring people,” the 22-year-old said.

He said the shots came from “five guys in civilian clothes behind the trees.”

Videos that went viral supported his account.

Police said in a statement that they were investigating.

“In the south of the city we had a real scene of confrontation and almost an urban war where many people not only lost their lives, but we also had a significant number of injuries,” said Carlos Rojas, Cali’s security secretary.

Duque, who on Friday chaired a security meeting in the city, afterward announced “the maximum deployment of military assistance to the national police” would begin immediately.

The police in Colombia are under the command of the military.

People in Cali’s poorer neighborhoods said that the military deployment makes them more fearful, not less.

“We feel threatened, we feel more in danger,” said Lina Gallegas, a 31-year-old social leader. “If something happens we cannot call the police because they are the ones who are killing.”

Luis Felipe Vega, a political scientist at Javeriana University, likened the deployment to “putting out a fire with gasoline.”

Government mediation attempts have been largely futile, unable to contain the fury of increasingly politicized young people battered by the pandemic and angered by the country’s deep inequalities. An estimated one-third of those aged 14 to 28 are jobless and not in school.

Duque’s attempts at negotiation have been further frustrated by forces in his rightist Democratic Center party, who prefer an iron-fist approach with elections a year away.