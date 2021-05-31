A surge in COVID-19 infections sweeping through Thailand’s prisons has thrown the spotlight on the kingdom’s overcrowded penal system, where some inmates have less space to sleep than the inside of a coffin.
More than 22,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 inside prisons, where inmates living side by side have been told to keep wearing their masks even when they are sleeping.
Authorities have floated plans to give early release to prisoners with underlying medical conditions, and have announced funding for more testing and medical care.
Photo: AFP
However, those behind bars say they have been kept in the dark about the seriousness of the outbreak.
“Prisoners don’t have the knowledge to protect themselves,” said Somyot Prueksakasemsuk, a high-profile advocate facing charges under Thailand’s royal defamation law.
Somyot, who last month was released on bail, said that during his 10-week incarceration, he was not tested for COVID-19.
He was not worried about contracting the disease while in jail because he had no idea about the level of risk.
“But after this, I’m so scared [for everyone still inside]... If you are inside the prison, you are at risk — it’s unavoidable,” he said.
The outbreak of COVID-19 in Thailand’s prisons has skyrocketed from just 10 publicly announced cases a month ago and sparked growing public concern after a handful of prominent advocates were infected.
The Thai prison population earlier this year totaled about 311,000 prisoners, the International Federation for Human Rights said — more than two-and-a-half times the system’s official capacity.
Four inmates in every five are serving time for drug charges because of anti-narcotics laws that can see offenders jailed for a decade just for possessing a few methamphetamine pills.
Many cells are so packed with bodies that some inmates only have 0.5m of space.
“That is less room for a body than the inside of a coffin,” Thai Minister of Justice Somsak Thepsuthin told reporters in February.
Officials have tested more than 36,000 inmates, and begun delivering COVID-19 vaccines to inmates and prison staff.
Rights groups say the plan should go further and urged authorities to also free non-violent offenders to reduce overcrowding.
A mysterious air base being built on a volcanic island off Yemen sits in one of the world’s crucial maritime chokepoints for energy shipments and commercial cargo. While no country has claimed the air base on Mayun Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, shipping traffic associated with an attempt years ago to build a massive runway across the 5.6km-long island links back to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Officials in Yemen’s internationally recognized government have said that the Emiratis are behind this latest effort as well, even though the UAE in 2019 announced that it was withdrawing its troops from a Saudi
TRADE SPAT FEARS: Beijing’s remarks came after New Zealand’s foreign minister called on the country’s China-dependent businesses to ‘think about diversification’ China on Tuesday urged New Zealand to work in “the same direction, make the pie of cooperation bigger, rise above external distractions,” in response to comments made by New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta in a interview. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said that progress in relations could be achieved “on the premise that the two sides have long been committed to mutual respect, mutual trust and win-win results.” Zhao urged Wellington to work with China to advance a “comprehensive strategic partnership.” Mahuta had told the Guardian that New Zealand could find itself at the heart of
MILLIONS TO EXPIRE: The territory is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured enough doses to give shots to its entire population Hong Kong might soon need to throw away millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses because they are approaching their expiration date and not enough people have signed up to be vaccinated, an official said yesterday. Hong Kong is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured more than enough doses to inoculate its entire population of 7.5 million people. However, distrust of the government, online misinformation and a lack of urgency in the comparatively virus-free territory have led to entrenched vaccine hesitancy and a dismal inoculation drive. Yesterday, a member of Hong Kong’s vaccine task force said that residents
VICTORIA STATE: The latest outbreak has intensified criticism of a national vaccine rollout that Acting Victoria Premier James Merlino said is ‘not where it should be’ Five million people in Melbourne were yesterday ordered into a snap week-long lockdown, with officials blaming Australia’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccine rollout and hotel quarantine failures for yet another virus outbreak in the second-biggest city in the nation. Facing a cluster of 26 cases linked to the “highly infectious” Indian strain of COVID-19, authorities issued stay-at-home orders for Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state from midnight. It is the fourth time that Melbourne has been plunged into lockdown since the COVID-19 pandemic began, including nearly four months of harsh restrictions last year. The cluster is believed to have begun with a traveler who returned to