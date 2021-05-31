British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday married his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, in a “secret ceremony,” media reports said.
Known for his colorful love life, 56-year-old Johnson wed Symonds, 33, at Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of close friends and family, the Mail on Sunday and the Sun newspapers reported.
He is only the second British prime minister to marry while in office and the first in nearly two centuries, with Robert Jenkinson being the last in 1822.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The nuptials are a surprise development, after reports earlier this week said that the couple had sent out “save the date” cards for a wedding on July 30 next year.
However, they have been waiting months to tie the knot after their original plans to marry last year were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pair, who got engaged in December 2019, has a one-year-old son, Wilfred.
About 30 guests attended Saturday’s service — the maximum allowed under disease prevention rules — in central London, after being invited at the last minute, the Mail on Sunday reported.
A small number of church officials were involved and Downing Street aides were not informed, sources told the paper.
However, the Sun tabloid said that the couple had been planning the “cloak and danger operation” for up to six months.
Symonds arrived at the lunchtime nuptials in a limousine and wore “a stunning long and flowing white dress,” but chose not to wear a veil, it added.
There were no descriptions of Johnson’s attire, with the mop-haired British leader infamous for his often disheveled appearance.
The same priest who baptized the couple’s son officiated at the wedding, and Wilfred was also in attendance, the Sun said.
Johnson has been married twice before. He had four children with his previous wife, lawyer Marina Wheeler, before they split in 2018. The couple only finalized their divorce in November last year.
Johnson also reportedly has a daughter born as the result of a previous affair.
When elected in 2019, he became the first prime minister to live at Downing Street as part of an unmarried couple.
Symonds, a former head of communications for the Conservative Party, gave birth to their son just weeks after Johnson left intensive care as he recovered from a severe case of COVID-19.
The couple has been in the spotlight in recent weeks amid a scandal over the costly redecoration of their Downing Street apartment, which is being probed by watchdogs over allegations that contributions by a Tory party donor were not fully declared.
Johnson’s new ethics advisor said on Friday that he had acted “unwisely” over the apartment funding arrangements, but was not guilty of any impropriety.
