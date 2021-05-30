World News Quick Take

Agencies





PHILIPPINES

Chinese presence protested

The government has demanded that China withdraw its ships and fishing vessels from the vicinity of a Philippine-occupied island in the South China Sea, where the Chinese military has asserted its sovereignty. The exchange of protests by the neighbors over Thitu Island (Jhongye Island, 中業島), which is also claimed by Taiwan, is the latest flareup in a territorial feud in the strategic waterway that has escalated in the past two months. Using the Philippine name for Thitu, the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila yesterday said it has filed a diplomatic protest against “the incessant deployment, prolonged presence and illegal activities of Chinese maritime assets and fishing vessels in the vicinity of the Pagasa islands.” The department said the island “is an integral part of the Philippines over which it has sovereignty and jurisdiction.”

HONG KONG

Tiananmen vigil appeal lost

Organizers of an annual vigil to commemorate the Chinese Communist Party’s bloody crackdown on student-led pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989 yesterday said they had lost an appeal to hold this year’s rally. The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China planned to hold a candlelight vigil in Victoria Park on Friday. This marks the second year that Hong Kong police have banned the vigil, citing COVID-19 restrictions. “We have to apologies to the public. Hong Kong Alliance can no longer organize the candlelight vigil this year in a lawful manner. We will stop promoting the vigil,” alliance vice cairman Richard Tsoi (蔡耀昌) told reporters. “On that day, we won’t, as an organization and members of Hong Kong Alliance, appear and join.”

MALI

Transitional leader named

The constitutional court on Friday named Colonel Assimi Goita, leader of the post-coup junta, as the country’s transitional president. The judgement stipulated that Goita would “exercise the functions of transitional president to lead the transition process to its conclusion,” following his seizure of power this week. The constitutional court said it had made the decision due to the “vacancy in the presidency” following the resignation of caretaker president Bah Ndaw. Soldiers on Monday detained Ndaw and prime minister Moctar Ouane, before releasing them on Thursday after they resigned. In August last year, then-president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was forced out by young army officers, led by Goita, following mass protests over perceived corruption and Keita’s failure to quell a bloody jihadist insurgency.

TURKEY

Erdogan unveils mosque

Taksim Square, one of Istanbul’s most famous cultural battlegrounds and the scene of 2013 protests against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has officially embraced a new religious identity after the inauguration of an imposing new mosque. The controversial project was on Friday opened by Erdgoan after four years of construction. With two minarets and a 30m-high dome, the huge art deco building symbolically dwarfs the square’s Republic Monument — which depicts Turkey’s founding father, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk — as well as the nearby Hagia Triada Greek Orthodox church. The house of worship in the heart of the city was a longtime dream for the pious Erdogan, who has worked to dismantle Ataturk’s secular legacy and put his own stamp on Turkey during nearly two decades in charge.