PHILIPPINES
Chinese presence protested
The government has demanded that China withdraw its ships and fishing vessels from the vicinity of a Philippine-occupied island in the South China Sea, where the Chinese military has asserted its sovereignty. The exchange of protests by the neighbors over Thitu Island (Jhongye Island, 中業島), which is also claimed by Taiwan, is the latest flareup in a territorial feud in the strategic waterway that has escalated in the past two months. Using the Philippine name for Thitu, the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila yesterday said it has filed a diplomatic protest against “the incessant deployment, prolonged presence and illegal activities of Chinese maritime assets and fishing vessels in the vicinity of the Pagasa islands.” The department said the island “is an integral part of the Philippines over which it has sovereignty and jurisdiction.”
HONG KONG
Tiananmen vigil appeal lost
Organizers of an annual vigil to commemorate the Chinese Communist Party’s bloody crackdown on student-led pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989 yesterday said they had lost an appeal to hold this year’s rally. The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China planned to hold a candlelight vigil in Victoria Park on Friday. This marks the second year that Hong Kong police have banned the vigil, citing COVID-19 restrictions. “We have to apologies to the public. Hong Kong Alliance can no longer organize the candlelight vigil this year in a lawful manner. We will stop promoting the vigil,” alliance vice cairman Richard Tsoi (蔡耀昌) told reporters. “On that day, we won’t, as an organization and members of Hong Kong Alliance, appear and join.”
MALI
Transitional leader named
The constitutional court on Friday named Colonel Assimi Goita, leader of the post-coup junta, as the country’s transitional president. The judgement stipulated that Goita would “exercise the functions of transitional president to lead the transition process to its conclusion,” following his seizure of power this week. The constitutional court said it had made the decision due to the “vacancy in the presidency” following the resignation of caretaker president Bah Ndaw. Soldiers on Monday detained Ndaw and prime minister Moctar Ouane, before releasing them on Thursday after they resigned. In August last year, then-president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was forced out by young army officers, led by Goita, following mass protests over perceived corruption and Keita’s failure to quell a bloody jihadist insurgency.
TURKEY
Erdogan unveils mosque
Taksim Square, one of Istanbul’s most famous cultural battlegrounds and the scene of 2013 protests against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has officially embraced a new religious identity after the inauguration of an imposing new mosque. The controversial project was on Friday opened by Erdgoan after four years of construction. With two minarets and a 30m-high dome, the huge art deco building symbolically dwarfs the square’s Republic Monument — which depicts Turkey’s founding father, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk — as well as the nearby Hagia Triada Greek Orthodox church. The house of worship in the heart of the city was a longtime dream for the pious Erdogan, who has worked to dismantle Ataturk’s secular legacy and put his own stamp on Turkey during nearly two decades in charge.
A mysterious air base being built on a volcanic island off Yemen sits in one of the world’s crucial maritime chokepoints for energy shipments and commercial cargo. While no country has claimed the air base on Mayun Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, shipping traffic associated with an attempt years ago to build a massive runway across the 5.6km-long island links back to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Officials in Yemen’s internationally recognized government have said that the Emiratis are behind this latest effort as well, even though the UAE in 2019 announced that it was withdrawing its troops from a Saudi
TRADE SPAT FEARS: Beijing’s remarks came after New Zealand’s foreign minister called on the country’s China-dependent businesses to ‘think about diversification’ China on Tuesday urged New Zealand to work in “the same direction, make the pie of cooperation bigger, rise above external distractions,” in response to comments made by New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta in a interview. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said that progress in relations could be achieved “on the premise that the two sides have long been committed to mutual respect, mutual trust and win-win results.” Zhao urged Wellington to work with China to advance a “comprehensive strategic partnership.” Mahuta had told the Guardian that New Zealand could find itself at the heart of
MILLIONS TO EXPIRE: The territory is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured enough doses to give shots to its entire population Hong Kong might soon need to throw away millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses because they are approaching their expiration date and not enough people have signed up to be vaccinated, an official said yesterday. Hong Kong is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured more than enough doses to inoculate its entire population of 7.5 million people. However, distrust of the government, online misinformation and a lack of urgency in the comparatively virus-free territory have led to entrenched vaccine hesitancy and a dismal inoculation drive. Yesterday, a member of Hong Kong’s vaccine task force said that residents
VICTORIA STATE: The latest outbreak has intensified criticism of a national vaccine rollout that Acting Victoria Premier James Merlino said is ‘not where it should be’ Five million people in Melbourne were yesterday ordered into a snap week-long lockdown, with officials blaming Australia’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccine rollout and hotel quarantine failures for yet another virus outbreak in the second-biggest city in the nation. Facing a cluster of 26 cases linked to the “highly infectious” Indian strain of COVID-19, authorities issued stay-at-home orders for Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state from midnight. It is the fourth time that Melbourne has been plunged into lockdown since the COVID-19 pandemic began, including nearly four months of harsh restrictions last year. The cluster is believed to have begun with a traveler who returned to