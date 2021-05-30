Colombia sends military to province after four die

PROTESTS: Two people died in Cali when an off-duty investigative unit agent shot at civilians, before also being killed, while local media reported one other death

Colombia would begin “the maximum deployment” of military personnel in the western province of Valle del Cauca and its capital, Cali, Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Friday, after four people died in protests to mark a month of anti-government demonstrations.

The four died in and around Cali on Friday as tens of thousands marched across the country in the latest in demonstrations that started on April 28 to oppose tax reform but have since expanded to include wide-ranging demands.

Talks between the government and protest leaders, including union leaders who have formed a national strike committee, have stalled.

A demonstrator holding a makeshift shield reacts during clashes with riot police during a protest against the government in Madrid, Colombia, on Friday. Photo: AFP

“From tonight begins the maximum deployment of military assistance to the national police in Cali and the province of Valle,” Duque said in a televised message.

He added that more than 7,000 personnel would be sent to lift road blockades, including members of the navy, but did not give any more specifics.

Valle del Cauca Governor Clara Luz Roldan earlier declared a curfew would start in the province from 7pm.

On Friday in Cali, an epicenter of the protests, city Mayor Jorge Ospina confirmed three deaths. Local media reported the fourth death occurred on the road between Cali and the town of Candelaria.

Two people in Cali were killed when an agent of the attorney general’s investigative unit opened fire on civilians, before also being killed, Colombian Attorney General Francisco Barbosa said in a televised message, adding that the agent was not on duty at the time.

The demonstrations have been plagued by violence.

As of Thursday, 17 civilians had died in connection with protests, the government said.

Human rights groups say that dozens more have been killed by security forces.

Two police officers were also earlier reported killed.

Jose Miguel Vivanco, Human Rights Watch’s executive director for the Americas, wrote on Twitter that the advocacy group had verified videos published on social media showing armed men in civilian clothes firing weapons while police look on.

Vivanco called on Colombian Minister of National Defense Diego Molano to explain. The Colombian defense ministry did not immediately respond to questions.

The demonstrations have pressured the government and lawmakers into shelving the tax and health reforms and prompted the resignation of former Colombian minister of finance and public credit Alberto Carrasquilla.

Protester demands now also include a basic income, opportunities for young people and an end to police violence.

Although demonstrations outside Valle del Cauca on Friday were mostly peaceful, clashes between police and protesters were reported in some areas, such as the municipality of Madrid, near Bogota, as were incidents of violence in the city of Popayan.

Amid singing and music in the capital Bogota, protesters said they would keep marching.

“Until the government listens to us, we have to stay in the streets,” 23-year-old Alejandro Franco said.

Close to graduating, he said he was marching for better education and health, among other reasons.

“If the people don’t have peace then neither will the government,” he added.