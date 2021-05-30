Colombia would begin “the maximum deployment” of military personnel in the western province of Valle del Cauca and its capital, Cali, Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Friday, after four people died in protests to mark a month of anti-government demonstrations.
The four died in and around Cali on Friday as tens of thousands marched across the country in the latest in demonstrations that started on April 28 to oppose tax reform but have since expanded to include wide-ranging demands.
Talks between the government and protest leaders, including union leaders who have formed a national strike committee, have stalled.
Photo: AFP
“From tonight begins the maximum deployment of military assistance to the national police in Cali and the province of Valle,” Duque said in a televised message.
He added that more than 7,000 personnel would be sent to lift road blockades, including members of the navy, but did not give any more specifics.
Valle del Cauca Governor Clara Luz Roldan earlier declared a curfew would start in the province from 7pm.
On Friday in Cali, an epicenter of the protests, city Mayor Jorge Ospina confirmed three deaths. Local media reported the fourth death occurred on the road between Cali and the town of Candelaria.
Two people in Cali were killed when an agent of the attorney general’s investigative unit opened fire on civilians, before also being killed, Colombian Attorney General Francisco Barbosa said in a televised message, adding that the agent was not on duty at the time.
The demonstrations have been plagued by violence.
As of Thursday, 17 civilians had died in connection with protests, the government said.
Human rights groups say that dozens more have been killed by security forces.
Two police officers were also earlier reported killed.
Jose Miguel Vivanco, Human Rights Watch’s executive director for the Americas, wrote on Twitter that the advocacy group had verified videos published on social media showing armed men in civilian clothes firing weapons while police look on.
Vivanco called on Colombian Minister of National Defense Diego Molano to explain. The Colombian defense ministry did not immediately respond to questions.
The demonstrations have pressured the government and lawmakers into shelving the tax and health reforms and prompted the resignation of former Colombian minister of finance and public credit Alberto Carrasquilla.
Protester demands now also include a basic income, opportunities for young people and an end to police violence.
Although demonstrations outside Valle del Cauca on Friday were mostly peaceful, clashes between police and protesters were reported in some areas, such as the municipality of Madrid, near Bogota, as were incidents of violence in the city of Popayan.
Amid singing and music in the capital Bogota, protesters said they would keep marching.
“Until the government listens to us, we have to stay in the streets,” 23-year-old Alejandro Franco said.
Close to graduating, he said he was marching for better education and health, among other reasons.
“If the people don’t have peace then neither will the government,” he added.
A mysterious air base being built on a volcanic island off Yemen sits in one of the world’s crucial maritime chokepoints for energy shipments and commercial cargo. While no country has claimed the air base on Mayun Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, shipping traffic associated with an attempt years ago to build a massive runway across the 5.6km-long island links back to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Officials in Yemen’s internationally recognized government have said that the Emiratis are behind this latest effort as well, even though the UAE in 2019 announced that it was withdrawing its troops from a Saudi
TRADE SPAT FEARS: Beijing’s remarks came after New Zealand’s foreign minister called on the country’s China-dependent businesses to ‘think about diversification’ China on Tuesday urged New Zealand to work in “the same direction, make the pie of cooperation bigger, rise above external distractions,” in response to comments made by New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta in a interview. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said that progress in relations could be achieved “on the premise that the two sides have long been committed to mutual respect, mutual trust and win-win results.” Zhao urged Wellington to work with China to advance a “comprehensive strategic partnership.” Mahuta had told the Guardian that New Zealand could find itself at the heart of
MILLIONS TO EXPIRE: The territory is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured enough doses to give shots to its entire population Hong Kong might soon need to throw away millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses because they are approaching their expiration date and not enough people have signed up to be vaccinated, an official said yesterday. Hong Kong is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured more than enough doses to inoculate its entire population of 7.5 million people. However, distrust of the government, online misinformation and a lack of urgency in the comparatively virus-free territory have led to entrenched vaccine hesitancy and a dismal inoculation drive. Yesterday, a member of Hong Kong’s vaccine task force said that residents
VICTORIA STATE: The latest outbreak has intensified criticism of a national vaccine rollout that Acting Victoria Premier James Merlino said is ‘not where it should be’ Five million people in Melbourne were yesterday ordered into a snap week-long lockdown, with officials blaming Australia’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccine rollout and hotel quarantine failures for yet another virus outbreak in the second-biggest city in the nation. Facing a cluster of 26 cases linked to the “highly infectious” Indian strain of COVID-19, authorities issued stay-at-home orders for Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state from midnight. It is the fourth time that Melbourne has been plunged into lockdown since the COVID-19 pandemic began, including nearly four months of harsh restrictions last year. The cluster is believed to have begun with a traveler who returned to