JAPAN
Three missing after collision
A freighter yesterday sank in the Kurushima Strait after colliding with another ship, and three crew members from the cargo ship are missing. Nine of the 12 crewmembers from the Japanese freighter have been rescued, and the coast guard was searching for others in waters about 4km north of Imabari in Ehime Prefecture. The Byakko on Thursday night collided with a chemical tanker operated by a South Korean company, and the collision caused the Byakko to sink. The Ulsan Pioneer tanker was run by South Korean firm Heung-A Shipping with 13 crew members, including Korean and Myanmar nationals, the coast guard said in a statement. It departed a port in China on Tuesday for Osaka, conveying acetic acid.
SOUTH KOREA
Envoy recalled after incident
Belgium is to recall its ambassador after the envoy’s wife was accused of assaulting two boutique staff in an incident that went viral, it said yesterday. Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmes ordered Ambassador Peter Lescouhier to end his mission this summer, a statement said, adding that that his spouse, Xiang Xueqiu, had met privately with the employees to apologize. “Now that Mrs Xiang Xueqiu has personally presented her excuses and cooperated with the police, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmes has decided that it is in the best interest of our bilateral relations to end Ambassador Lescouhier’s tenure in the Republic of Korea this summer,” the statement said. It has “become clear that the current situation doesn’t allow him to further carry out his role in a serene way,” the statement added.
ETHIOPIA
Reports draw concern
The UN refugee agency yesterday voiced deep concern at reports of soldiers taking hundreds of people away from displacement camps in the Tigray region of Ethiopia earlier this week, saying that such sites should be a safe haven. Three aid workers and a doctor said this week that Eritrean and Ethiopian soldiers forcibly detained more than 500 young men and women from four camps for displaced people in the town of Shire in the northern region on Monday night. “We reiterate our call on all parties to ensure the protection of civilians including the forcibly displaced. It is crucial that all parties to the conflict recognise the civilian and humanitarian character of the displacement sites,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees spokesman Babar Baloch told a Geneva news briefing.
UNITED STATES
State gives prizes for jabs
California is giving away the country’s largest pot of vaccine prize money — US$116.5 million — in an attempt to get millions more inoculated before the most populous state fully reopens next month. California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the prizes, which include US$1.5 million each for 10 Californians, the largest single award offered in any state. The goal is to motivate roughly 12 million people who are eligible, but not yet vaccinated, although the more than 20 million Californians already partially or fully vaccinated also are in the running for the most valuable prizes. “We’re putting aside more resources than any other state in America, and we’re making available the largest prizes of any state in America for those that seek to get vaccinated,” Newsom said at an East Los Angeles high school where people were being vaccinated in the gymnasium.
A mysterious air base being built on a volcanic island off Yemen sits in one of the world’s crucial maritime chokepoints for energy shipments and commercial cargo. While no country has claimed the air base on Mayun Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, shipping traffic associated with an attempt years ago to build a massive runway across the 5.6km-long island links back to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Officials in Yemen’s internationally recognized government have said that the Emiratis are behind this latest effort as well, even though the UAE in 2019 announced that it was withdrawing its troops from a Saudi
TRADE SPAT FEARS: Beijing’s remarks came after New Zealand’s foreign minister called on the country’s China-dependent businesses to ‘think about diversification’ China on Tuesday urged New Zealand to work in “the same direction, make the pie of cooperation bigger, rise above external distractions,” in response to comments made by New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta in a interview. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said that progress in relations could be achieved “on the premise that the two sides have long been committed to mutual respect, mutual trust and win-win results.” Zhao urged Wellington to work with China to advance a “comprehensive strategic partnership.” Mahuta had told the Guardian that New Zealand could find itself at the heart of
MILLIONS TO EXPIRE: The territory is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured enough doses to give shots to its entire population Hong Kong might soon need to throw away millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses because they are approaching their expiration date and not enough people have signed up to be vaccinated, an official said yesterday. Hong Kong is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured more than enough doses to inoculate its entire population of 7.5 million people. However, distrust of the government, online misinformation and a lack of urgency in the comparatively virus-free territory have led to entrenched vaccine hesitancy and a dismal inoculation drive. Yesterday, a member of Hong Kong’s vaccine task force said that residents
HAMPERING EFFORTS: Mucormycosis especially affects people who have been given steroids, which are often used in rural India for COVID-19 treatment, an expert said Doctors in India are fighting a fatal fungal infection affecting COVID-19 patients and those who have recovered from the disease amid a surge of the virus that has driven the country’s fatalities to nearly 300,000. The life-threatening condition, known as mucormycosis, is relatively rare, but doctors suspect that the sudden increase in the fungal infections could complicate India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. New Delhi has reported more than 26 million confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with almost half occurring in the past two months. Yesterday, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 3,741 new deaths, driving India’s