JAPAN

Three missing after collision

A freighter yesterday sank in the Kurushima Strait after colliding with another ship, and three crew members from the cargo ship are missing. Nine of the 12 crewmembers from the Japanese freighter have been rescued, and the coast guard was searching for others in waters about 4km north of Imabari in Ehime Prefecture. The Byakko on Thursday night collided with a chemical tanker operated by a South Korean company, and the collision caused the Byakko to sink. The Ulsan Pioneer tanker was run by South Korean firm Heung-A Shipping with 13 crew members, including Korean and Myanmar nationals, the coast guard said in a statement. It departed a port in China on Tuesday for Osaka, conveying acetic acid.

SOUTH KOREA

Envoy recalled after incident

Belgium is to recall its ambassador after the envoy’s wife was accused of assaulting two boutique staff in an incident that went viral, it said yesterday. Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmes ordered Ambassador Peter Lescouhier to end his mission this summer, a statement said, adding that that his spouse, Xiang Xueqiu, had met privately with the employees to apologize. “Now that Mrs Xiang Xueqiu has personally presented her excuses and cooperated with the police, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmes has decided that it is in the best interest of our bilateral relations to end Ambassador Lescouhier’s tenure in the Republic of Korea this summer,” the statement said. It has “become clear that the current situation doesn’t allow him to further carry out his role in a serene way,” the statement added.

ETHIOPIA

Reports draw concern

The UN refugee agency yesterday voiced deep concern at reports of soldiers taking hundreds of people away from displacement camps in the Tigray region of Ethiopia earlier this week, saying that such sites should be a safe haven. Three aid workers and a doctor said this week that Eritrean and Ethiopian soldiers forcibly detained more than 500 young men and women from four camps for displaced people in the town of Shire in the northern region on Monday night. “We reiterate our call on all parties to ensure the protection of civilians including the forcibly displaced. It is crucial that all parties to the conflict recognise the civilian and humanitarian character of the displacement sites,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees spokesman Babar Baloch told a Geneva news briefing.

UNITED STATES

State gives prizes for jabs

California is giving away the country’s largest pot of vaccine prize money — US$116.5 million — in an attempt to get millions more inoculated before the most populous state fully reopens next month. California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the prizes, which include US$1.5 million each for 10 Californians, the largest single award offered in any state. The goal is to motivate roughly 12 million people who are eligible, but not yet vaccinated, although the more than 20 million Californians already partially or fully vaccinated also are in the running for the most valuable prizes. “We’re putting aside more resources than any other state in America, and we’re making available the largest prizes of any state in America for those that seek to get vaccinated,” Newsom said at an East Los Angeles high school where people were being vaccinated in the gymnasium.