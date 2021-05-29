Thousands of NATO troops, several warships and dozens of aircraft are taking part in military exercises stretching across the Atlantic, through Europe and into the Black Sea region, as tensions with Russia simmer.
The war games, dubbed Steadfast Defender 21, are aimed at simulating the 30-nation military organization’s response to an attack on any one of its members. It would test NATO’s ability to deploy troops from the US and keep supply lines open.
Already in the past few years, the US and its allies have deployed troops and equipment in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland to try to reassure those members near Russia that their partners would ride to the rescue should they come under attack.
Photo: AP
Russia’s decision last month to send thousands of troops to the border area with Ukraine has raised concern at the military alliance, which launched one of its biggest ever defense spending initiatives after Russian troops annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.
Top NATO brass insist that the military exercises, involving about 9,000 troops from 20 nations, are not aimed at Russia specifically, but they focus on the Black Sea region, where Russia stands accused of blocking the free navigation of ships.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the exercises send an important message to any potential adversary: “NATO is ready.”
“NATO is there to defend all our allies, and this exercise sends a message about our ability to transport a large number of troops, equipment across the Atlantic, across Europe and also to project maritime power,” Stoltenberg said aboard a British aircraft carrier off the coast of Portugal.
The ship, the HMS Queen Elizabeth, is the pride of the British Navy. It is making its maiden voyage and carrying 18 F-35 jets: the first ever deployment of so many of the fifth generation planes aboard an aircraft carrier.
The ship’s presence, part of a six to seven-month deployment that would take it south past India, through Southeast Asia to the Philippines Sea, is aimed in part at restoring Britain’s tarnished image as a major global power since it left the EU.
Adorned with high-tech US jets and flanked by warships from other NATO countries, the carrier strike force also stands as an important symbol of unity as the world’s biggest security organization tries to recover from four tumultuous years under the administration of former US president Donald Trump.
Stoltenberg would chair a NATO summit in Brussels on June 14 with US President Joe Biden and his counterparts keen to usher in a new era of trans-Atlantic cooperation, as troops leave their longest-ever mission in Afghanistan, while tensions with Russia, and increasingly China, mount.
