SolarWinds hackers use USAID e-mails to target groups

AP, BOSTON





The state-backed Russian cyberspies behind the SolarWinds hacking campaign launched a targeted spear-phishing assault on US and foreign government agencies and think tanks this week using an e-mail marketing account of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Microsoft said on Thursday.

The effort targeted about 3,000 e-mail accounts at more than 150 different organizations, at least a quarter of them involved in international development, humanitarian and human rights work, Microsoft vice president Tom Burt said in a blog post.

It did not say what portion of the attempts might have led to successful intrusions.

The cybersecurity firm Volexity, which also tracked the campaign but has less visibility into e-mail systems than Microsoft, said in a post that relatively low detection rates of the phishing e-mails suggest the attacker was “likely having some success in breaching targets.”

The campaign appeared to be a continuation of multiple efforts by the Russian hackers to “target government agencies involved in foreign policy as part of intelligence gathering efforts,” Burt said.

The targets spanned at least 24 countries, he added.

The hackers gained access to USAID’s account at Constant Contact, an e-mail marketing service, Microsoft said.

The authentic-looking phishing e-mails, dated May 25, purport to contain new information on 2020 election fraud claims and include a link to malware that allows the hackers to “achieve persistent access to compromised machines.”

In a separate blog post, Microsoft said that the campaign is ongoing and evolved out of several waves of spear-phishing campaigns it first detected in January that escalated to the mass-mailings of this week.

While the SolarWinds campaign, which infiltrated dozens of private sector companies and think tanks as well as at least nine US government agencies, was supremely stealthy and went on for most of last year before being detected in December last year by the cybersecurity firm FireEye, this campaign is what cybersecurity researchers call noisy, because it is easy to detect.