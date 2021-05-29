Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was on Thursday re-elected for a fourth term, official results showed, despite Western accusations the polls were “neither free nor fair.”
The controversial vote extending al-Assad’s stranglehold on power was the second since the start of a decade-long civil conflict that has killed more than 388,000 people, displaced millions and battered the country’s infrastructure.
The Syrian parliamentary speaker announced that al-Assad garnered 95.1 percent of the votes cast, trouncing two virtually unknown challengers.
Photo: AFP
Standing against him were former state minister Abdullah Salloum Abdullah and Mahmoud Ahmad Marie, a member of the so-called “tolerated opposition,” long dismissed by exiled opposition leaders as an extension of the regime.
On the eve of the election, France, Germany, Italy, the UK and the US said the poll was “neither free nor fair,” and Syria’s fragmented opposition has called it a “farce.”
Few doubted that the 55-year-old al-Assad, an ophthalmologist by training, would be re-elected.
In the previous multicandidate poll in 2014, al-Assad won 88 percent of the vote.
Huge election posters glorifying al-Assad had mushroomed across the two-thirds of the country under his control in the lead-up to Wednesday’s poll.
Before the election results were announced, tens of thousands of Syrians gathered in various cities to celebrate, waving Syrian flags and carrying pictures of al-Assad, state media reported.
The festivities broke out after the election committee, quoted by local TV, said that “the ballot counting process has been completed in the majority of Syrian provinces.”
“Tens of thousands of people in Tartus province gathered at the city’s seafront to celebrate” al-Assad’s expected win, state news agency SANA said.
Some people danced and beat drums, footage broadcast by Syrian television showed. Thousands of other Syrians rallied in the coastal city of Latakia and in Umayyad Square in the capital, Damascus, which along with Tartus and Latakia are bastions of the regime.
Celebrations were also underway in Aleppo and in Sweida, in Syria’s south, where a crowd gathered in front of city hall, state media said.
Houwayda al-Nidal, a 52-year-old doctor, said that al-Assad’s victory “carries two messages.”
The first is that of a leader who has won the war and would lead the reconstruction, and “the second is intended for foreigners to show who will lead the political talks after the end of the fighting on the ground,” he said.
