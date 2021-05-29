China reaffirmed its “traditional friendship” with North Korea, days after they faced new security challenges from an agreement between the US and South Korea that allows Seoul to step up the range and power of its missile arsenal.
Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) met North Korean Ambassador to China Ri Ryong-nam in Beijing on Thursday, where he reaffirmed China’s policy to maintain “high-level strategic communication,” Xinhua news agency reported.
“The two sides also exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula, and agreed to strengthen coordination and cooperation in this regard,” the report said.
The statement came days after US President Joe Biden met South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House as part of his push to build a united front with allies against security threats posed by the likes of China and North Korea.
The two agreed to terminate bilateral missile guidelines that have long restricted Seoul’s development of missiles to under the range of 800km.
The end of the guideline puts major Chinese cities in South Korea’s missile range and increases Seoul’s ability to strike North Korea.
Biden and Moon also agreed to work together on easing a shortage of semiconductors that has hampered production of automobiles and electronics, trying to firm up supply chains that are not reliant on inputs from China.
China has been North Korea’s biggest benefactor for decades. Beijing has described their relationship as close as “lips and teeth.”
China is North Korea’s most important security and trade partner, for years providing a lifeline that helped keep its neighbor’s struggling economy afloat.
Beijing is also a key player for managing the effectiveness of the global sanctions that punish North Korea for its nuclear weapons tests in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions.
