MALI
Military frees president, PM
The interim president and premier have been released, a military official said yesterday, three days after they were detained and stripped of their powers in what appeared to be the country’s second coup in nine months. “The interim president and prime minister were released overnight around 1:30am. We were true to our word,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Family members confirmed that President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane had been freed. The two men have returned to their homes in the capital, Bamako, those close to them said, though the conditions of their release were not clear.
DR CONGO
Warning sparks evacuation
The risk of further eruptions from volcano Nyiragongo led authorities yesterday to order the evacuation of parts of Goma, causing an immediate exodus of tens of thousands of people. “Current data on seismicity and the deformation of the ground indicate the presence of magma under the urban area of Goma, with an extension under Lake Kivu,” North Kivu military governor General Constant Ndima said in a broadcast public address. “Right now we can’t rule out an eruption on land or under the lake, which could happen very soon and without warning.” Ndima said there were also supplementary risks associated with the interaction between magma and water in Lake Kivu. There were several potential problems linked to this, he said, among them the “destabilization of the volume of gas dissolved in the lake and the emission of potentially dangerous gases at the surface.”
UNITED STATES
Eric Carle dies aged 91
Eric Carle, author and illustrator of the beloved children’s classic The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has died aged 91, according to a statement from his official Instagram account on Wednesday. The book, first published in 1969, features a caterpillar who eats his way through many different foods on different days of the week before finally emerging as a butterfly. With its distinctive artwork and subtle educational concepts, the 224-word book has been translated into 66 languages and sold more than 50 million copies worldwide. “It is with heavy hearts that we share that Eric Carle, author and illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and many other beloved classics, passed away on Sunday, May 23rd at the age of 91,” the statement read, without elaborating.
UNITED STATES
Eight killed in shooting
An employee at a California rail yard on Wednesday gunned down eight people before killing himself as law enforcement rushed in. “When our deputies went through the door, initially he was still firing rounds. When our deputy saw him, he took his life,” Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith told reporters. The attacker was identified as 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, officials said. It was the 15th mass killing in the US this year, all of them shootings that have claimed at least four lives each for a total of 86 deaths, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. US President Joe Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-mast and urged Congress to act on legislation to curb gun violence. California Governor Gavin Newsom visited the site, where he spoke emotionally about the country’s latest mass killing. “There’s a numbness some of us are feeling about this. There’s a sameness to this,” he said. “It begs the damn question of what the hell is going on in the United States of America?”
A mysterious air base being built on a volcanic island off Yemen sits in one of the world’s crucial maritime chokepoints for energy shipments and commercial cargo. While no country has claimed the air base on Mayun Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, shipping traffic associated with an attempt years ago to build a massive runway across the 5.6km-long island links back to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Officials in Yemen’s internationally recognized government have said that the Emiratis are behind this latest effort as well, even though the UAE in 2019 announced that it was withdrawing its troops from a Saudi
TRADE SPAT FEARS: Beijing’s remarks came after New Zealand’s foreign minister called on the country’s China-dependent businesses to ‘think about diversification’ China on Tuesday urged New Zealand to work in “the same direction, make the pie of cooperation bigger, rise above external distractions,” in response to comments made by New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta in a interview. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said that progress in relations could be achieved “on the premise that the two sides have long been committed to mutual respect, mutual trust and win-win results.” Zhao urged Wellington to work with China to advance a “comprehensive strategic partnership.” Mahuta had told the Guardian that New Zealand could find itself at the heart of
Employees at some Chinese government offices have been told not to park their Tesla Inc vehicles inside government compounds due to security concerns over their cameras, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The people said officials of at least two government agencies in Beijing and Shanghai have been instructed verbally by supervisors not to park their Tesla vehicles at work. It was not clear how many vehicles were affected, the people said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. It was not immediately clear whether all government offices in Beijing had imposed such restrictions, nor whether the
MILLIONS TO EXPIRE: The territory is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured enough doses to give shots to its entire population Hong Kong might soon need to throw away millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses because they are approaching their expiration date and not enough people have signed up to be vaccinated, an official said yesterday. Hong Kong is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured more than enough doses to inoculate its entire population of 7.5 million people. However, distrust of the government, online misinformation and a lack of urgency in the comparatively virus-free territory have led to entrenched vaccine hesitancy and a dismal inoculation drive. Yesterday, a member of Hong Kong’s vaccine task force said that residents