World News Quick Take

Agencies





MALI

Military frees president, PM

The interim president and premier have been released, a military official said yesterday, three days after they were detained and stripped of their powers in what appeared to be the country’s second coup in nine months. “The interim president and prime minister were released overnight around 1:30am. We were true to our word,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Family members confirmed that President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane had been freed. The two men have returned to their homes in the capital, Bamako, those close to them said, though the conditions of their release were not clear.

DR CONGO

Warning sparks evacuation

The risk of further eruptions from volcano Nyiragongo led authorities yesterday to order the evacuation of parts of Goma, causing an immediate exodus of tens of thousands of people. “Current data on seismicity and the deformation of the ground indicate the presence of magma under the urban area of Goma, with an extension under Lake Kivu,” North Kivu military governor General Constant Ndima said in a broadcast public address. “Right now we can’t rule out an eruption on land or under the lake, which could happen very soon and without warning.” Ndima said there were also supplementary risks associated with the interaction between magma and water in Lake Kivu. There were several potential problems linked to this, he said, among them the “destabilization of the volume of gas dissolved in the lake and the emission of potentially dangerous gases at the surface.”

UNITED STATES

Eric Carle dies aged 91

Eric Carle, author and illustrator of the beloved children’s classic The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has died aged 91, according to a statement from his official Instagram account on Wednesday. The book, first published in 1969, features a caterpillar who eats his way through many different foods on different days of the week before finally emerging as a butterfly. With its distinctive artwork and subtle educational concepts, the 224-word book has been translated into 66 languages and sold more than 50 million copies worldwide. “It is with heavy hearts that we share that Eric Carle, author and illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and many other beloved classics, passed away on Sunday, May 23rd at the age of 91,” the statement read, without elaborating.

UNITED STATES

Eight killed in shooting

An employee at a California rail yard on Wednesday gunned down eight people before killing himself as law enforcement rushed in. “When our deputies went through the door, initially he was still firing rounds. When our deputy saw him, he took his life,” Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith told reporters. The attacker was identified as 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, officials said. It was the 15th mass killing in the US this year, all of them shootings that have claimed at least four lives each for a total of 86 deaths, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. US President Joe Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-mast and urged Congress to act on legislation to curb gun violence. California Governor Gavin Newsom visited the site, where he spoke emotionally about the country’s latest mass killing. “There’s a numbness some of us are feeling about this. There’s a sameness to this,” he said. “It begs the damn question of what the hell is going on in the United States of America?”