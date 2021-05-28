Thousands of people yesterday were homeless after a cyclone battered COVID-19-ravaged India and neighboring Bangladesh, killing nine people, including four children.
Cyclones are a regular menace in the northern Indian Ocean, but many scientists say they are becoming more frequent and severe as climate change warms sea temperatures.
Barely a week after Cyclone Tauktae claimed at least 155 lives in western India, Cyclone Yaas forced the evacuation of more than 1.5 million people in the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha.
Photo: Reuters
The storm hit on Wednesday with torrential rain and howling winds gusting up to 155kph, equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane.
Waves the size of double-decker buses pounded the shore, and swamped towns and villages along the coastline, exacerbated by a higher-than-normal tide because of a full moon.
“I have lost my home, everything,” said Prabir Maity, a resident of a village close to the sea.
Two people died in West Bengal, two in Odisha and five in neighboring Bangladesh, officials said.
In southern areas of Bangladesh, although not in Yaas’s direct path, the sea smashed through water defenses and inundated thousands of homes, officials said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that more than 300,000 homes were destroyed.
“The water level in the sea and rivers started to swell to over three to four meters above the normal level and breached embankments in 135 places,” Banerjee said.
“Thousands of people are still marooned. We have set up 14,000 cyclone centers to provide shelter to the homeless,” she said.
Low-lying areas of state capital Kolkata were also flooded after the Hooghly River rose.
West Bengal Minister for Disaster Management Javed Ahmed Khan said that rescue efforts were being “complicated” by villagers refusing to leave their homes because of fears about COVID-19.
“Water is everywhere. The situation is very grim,” said Arjun Manna, a resident of Kakdwip in the Sunderbans delta and nature reserve area.
“The devastation is huge. Most hotels and markets are still inundated. The sea is still roaring,” said Diprodas Chatterjee of the Hoteliers’ Association in the seaside town of Digha.
“Employees who stayed back are telling a grim story,” he said.
